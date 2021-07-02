✖

HBO will not be bringing back one of the most popular shows on HBO Max. Lovecraft Country Season 2 is not happening with the network according to a new report from Deadline. Misha Green’s show was beloved on social media and elsewhere as Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors saw their stars rise in a big way. The mix of fantastical elements and horror was a nice package for the streaming platform in the early days of its existence. Season 1’s finale actually notched 1.5 million viewers on the day that it aired. That’s good enough for the most-watched new episode of an HBO Max original. Interestingly, it wasn’t a case of everyone getting in early and riding the wave. Fans saw all the fervor from their friends and booted up the streaming service for themselves to see what was going on from the premiere. However, with that cliffhanger ending resonating out in the distance, fans will always wonder what became of Atticus and Letty.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country,” HBO told Deadline in a statement. “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.

Michael K. Williams, who also stars in the show talked to Collider about the prospect of a Season 2. There was some real hope for more stories inside that world.

"Whatever the outcome will be, I’ll have to be all right with it because I have no bearing on that aspect of the world, but I feel very hopeful that there will be a Season 2," Williams explained. "I know that show took a lot out of me, so I can only imagine what the writers must have gone through for three years. I came in for eight or nine months, and that was the final part of the process for that. In all actuality, Lovecraft Country took about three years to get it to the point where they were ready for the actors to come on set. It’s heavy stuff. It’s heavy lifting and a lot of that lifting is done in the writers’ room. I do believe that there will be a Season 2, but when? Who knows."

Did you want a second season of Lovecraft Country? Let us know in the comments!