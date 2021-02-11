Lovecraft Country: HBO Boss "Very Hopeful" About Season 2

✖

Lovecraft Country was easily one of the best things about 2020. In fact, the HBO horror series was just nominated for Best TV Drama at the Golden Globes as well as Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the SAG Awards. Since the show ended, fans have wondered if there will be a second season. The show did have an ending that could serve as a limited series a la Watchmen, but folks are craving more, especially after some character's met an unfortunate fate. During a recent interview with Deadline, HBO's head of content, Casey Bloys, teased more Lovecraft Country could be coming from showrunner Misha Green.

"Misha is working with a small team of writers and they’re coming up with a take. She had a book to go on in the first season, she and the writers wanted to go off and take some time to go out and figure out without a book with these characters, what’s the journey we want to go on. We all want to be sure she’s got a story to tell. That’s where she is right now, working on those ideas. I’m very hopeful, as is Misha, so we’re giving them the time to work," Bloys shared.

Previously, Green teased story ideas for a second season when speaking with Collider:

"We know the direction," Green teased. "It’s about a direction. You have a direction, and then you explore and you find where it takes you. Even starting this season of this show, we knew what direction we wanted to go in, for subsequent seasons. It was very exciting. Matt Ruff’s novel is about reclaiming genre spaces for people of color. For me, that was an open book. Being a genre fan, there’s so much to play in. It’s unending. And the idea that it’s not just for Black people but you can open it up for all people of color is exciting to me."

Green also spoke about how Lovecraft Country isn't just about one story:

"The specifics I have are genre and people of color. That can go season after season, after season, after season," Green explains. "Being such a huge genre fan, there’s so much space there. There are so many places in genre where you don’t see people of color. You don’t see genre being used to tell stories about what it means to be Chinese American, or what it means to be Mexican American. That’s a well that you can always go back to, with no fear of feeling like it feels overdone."

The first season of Lovecraft Country is currently streaming on HBO Max.