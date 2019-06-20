Mark Hamill Explains Star Wars References in Child’s Play and Dark Crystal

Mark Hamill is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, but the actor is constantly working as a voice actor on various projects. Currently, you can catch him voicing Chucky in the Child's Play reboot on the big screen. He'll also be voicing The Scientist the upcoming Netflix series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Apparently, both Child's Play and the original Dark Crystal film have Star Wars references, so Hamill took to Twitter yesterday to share some information about the fun easter eggs.

A #StarWars toy embedded in my @darkcrystal character "The Scientist"?! This is news to me. In other related news, the Han Solo reference in @ChildsPlayMovie was already in the script & filmed before they hired me, in case you were wondering.#seeingSWeverywhere #TieFighterEye https://t.co/JpDPlpOO7U — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 28, 2019

"Spotted on Reddit. When two of your favourite fandoms combine in the coolest of ways. Also cool: @HamillHimself will be voicing this character in the upcoming series! Coincidence?," @sarradis wrote.

Hamill replied, adding a tidbit about Child's Play.

"A #StarWars toy embedded in my @darkcrystal character 'The Scientist'?! This is news to me. In other related news, the Han Solo reference in @ChildsPlayMovie was already in the script & filmed before they hired me, in case you were wondering. #seeingSWeverywhere #TieFighterEye," Hamill wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

"I know what the secret is. Chucky is a Sith Lord," @Neil_ODonnell joked.

"That's all I'll see now," @DarthDuff added.

"I was wondering that!!! Thank you!," @CayceCacemac10 replied.

The upcoming Dark Crystal prequel series will follow the adventures of three young Gelfling -- Rian, Brea, and Deet -- as they go on a journey together to discover the secret behind the Skeksis' rise to power. Film director Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk, Now You See Me) is bringing the 10-episode series to life for Netflix.

The streaming service has assembled an awesome voice cast for this prequel, with Kingsman star Taron Egerton, Split and Glass alum Anya Taylor-Joy, and Game of Thrones actor Nathalie Emmanuel portraying the three main characters. In addition to Hamill, the main cast is joined by Andy Samberg, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham-Carter, Harris Dickinson, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Harvey Fierstein, Ralph Ineson, Keegan-Michael Key, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Simon Pegg, and Donna Kimball.

Child's Play is now playing in theaters everywhere and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance hits Netflix on August 30th.