‘Mr. Mercedes’ Crew Member Electrocuted While Filming Season 3

While filming the third season of Mr. Mercedes in Summerville, South Carolina, a member of the crew was electrocuted while “hooking up lights in the rain,” according to Deadline. Luckily, they are expected to fully recover.

“The crewmember suffered burns to their hands and feet, is being treated for their injuries, and is expected to make a full recovery,” Sonar Entertainment, the show’s producer, shared in a statement with Deadline. “Safety of our cast and crew is our top priority and we wish our crewmember a speedy recovery.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The outlet also noted that, while dangerous, electrocutions regularly take place on sets for a number of reasons. Sadly, despite safety precautions often being followed, fatal incidents regularly take place on the sets of popular TV shows and films.

In July of 2017, stuntman John Bernecker passed away while filming Season Eight of The Walking Dead. The performer was meant to fall 20 feet off of a balcony, though he missed the cushion he was meant to land on and instead landed on the concrete. Weeks later, stuntwoman Joi Harris was killed while filming a stunt for Deadpool 2. That incident was described as a “freak accident” when her motorcycle hit a curb at low speed, throwing her from the bike and through a plate glass window.

The AT&T Audience network series is based on Stephen King‘s Bill Hodges trilogy, with the first book being Mr. Mercedes and with the subsequent novels being Finders Keepers and End of Watch. With the novel series consisting of three books, this upcoming season could see the adaptation’s conclusion. Kelley, however, previously revealed he can see the series lasting even longer.

“The master plan, which of course is always subject to change, is each book would represent a whole season, and Mr. Mercedes is the first season,” creator David E. Kelley previously explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “Though in success it could go on beyond that. That’s everybody’s plan, isn’t it? You keep going and going and you keep finding more new stories. But going into this, the idea is that we have three books and in success it would make for three seasons and then, who knows? Maybe longer if we’re having fun.”

Stay tuned for details on the third season of Mr. Mercedes.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!