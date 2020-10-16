Netflix Reveals Their Biggest New Series of the Year So Far

✖

Netflix has had a lot of original shows premiere in 2020, but only one can have the streaming site's most successful first season. Netflix took to Twitter today to reveal that honor belongs to Ratched, Ryan Murphy's latest series which follows Sarah Paulson as One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest's Nurse Ratched in her early days. The show was met with mixed reviews, earning a 61% critics score and 68% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, that clearly didn't stop people from trying out the show.

"In its first 28 days, 48 million members have booked an appointment with Nurse Ratched, making it our biggest original Season 1 of the year," @netflix wrote. You can view the tweet below:

In its first 28 days, 48 million members have booked an appointment with Nurse Ratched, making it our biggest original Season 1 of the year. pic.twitter.com/NjCR8uPuPP — Netflix (@netflix) October 16, 2020

Ratched is a drama series that reveals the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrived in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning. As she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred's stylish exterior belies growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that real monsters are made, not born.

Joining Sarah Paulson as Mildred Ratched are Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover, Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson, Charlie Carver as Huck, Alice Englert as Dolly, Amanda Plummer as Louise, Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright, Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte, and Vincent D'Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn.

If you're hoping for more collaborations between Murphy and Paulson, have no fear, because she will be returning to American Horror Story next season after skipping AHS: 1984. "I can confirm that I will be in next season,” Paulson told TheWrap at the Television Critics Association press tour. “I have no idea what it will be… But I’m not coming back as a guest part, I will be a central character."

What do you think of the new series? Are you surprised to learn it's been so successful? Let us know in the comments below!

The first season of Ratched is now streaming on Netflix.