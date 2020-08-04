Netflix's One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest Prequel Series Ratched Trailer Released

Netflix, on Tuesday, released the trailer for Ratched, the One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel. The series stars Sarah Paulson as the twisted Nurse Mildred Ratched from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. The series also stars Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, and Sharon Stone. The trailer debut follows the release of posters for the series on Monday. From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Ratched is a drama series that reveals the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrived in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning. As she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred's stylish exterior belies growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that real monsters are made, not born.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Murphy described the series as "an imagining of how this monster was created… I feel like Nurse Ratched is sort of a shorthand for barbarism," Murphy said. "She became almost like a catchphrase for any sort of institutional abuse of power. What was interested was trying to create an emotional character from a reputation that's very cold...trying to figure out every little detail about her childhood, her relationships, her sexuality. Because when people think of Ratched, they think of her as shutoff and cruel and uncaring."

Evan Romansky created Ratched for Netflix. The series stars Sarah Paulson as Mildred Ratched, Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover, Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson, Charlie Carver as Huck, Alice Englert as Dolly, Amanda Plummer as Louise, Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright, Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte and Vincent D'Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn. The series is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Sarah Paulson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Aleen Keshishian, Jacob Epstein, Jennifer Salt, Margaret Riley, Michael Douglas, Robert Mitas and Tim Minear.

Are you excited about Netflix's new prequel series to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest? What do you think of the first trailer for Ratched? Let us know what you think about the new trailer and show in the comments section.

Ratched premieres on Netflix on September 18th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.