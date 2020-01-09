Sarah Paulson Returning for Next Season of American Horror Story

Earlier today it was revealed that the hit FX series American Horror Story has been renewed, with the anthology series set to deliver three more seasons after its upcoming tenth debuts in 2020. Details about that new season are unknown, but now one major piece of the puzzle has been revealed… its first cast member. Frequent Ryan Murphy collaborator and long-time American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson has confirmed she will return to the series, having previously appeared in every season in some capacity except for 2019’s AHS: 1984. Though the actress can’t say who she’s playing (since she doesn’t even know), she can say she’ll be back.

“I can confirm that I will be in next season,” Paulson told TheWrap at the Television Critics Association press tour. “I have no idea what it will be… But I’m not coming back as a guest part, I will be a central character.”

Paulson made her AHS debut in a three episode appearance in the first season, American Horror Story: Murder House, as the medium “Billie Dean Howard.” Paulson would go on to appear in every episode of the next three seasons, Asylum, Coven, and Freak Show; and play a major part in season 5, American Horror Story: Hotel, where she also reprised her Billie Dean Howard role. The actress would go on to play three different characters in American Horror Story: Roanoke, two characters in American Horror Story: Cult, and three once again in American Horror Story: Apocalypse (two of which were reprising her roles from Murder House and Coven). The actress has been nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards for her work in AHS over the years. This is a long way of saying Paulson has been intrinsically tied into the AHS series from the beginning, and having her be absent for one season was a loss for the series despite its highest ratings ever. S

In addition to reuniting with Murphy for American Horror Story season 10, Paulson is continuing to work with Murphy on other projects. The actress is set to star in Murphy’s upcoming Netflix series Ratched, which tells the story of Nurse Mildred Ratchet from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. She’ll also appear in Impeachment: American Crime Story, playing real life figure Linda Tripp.

