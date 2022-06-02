Stephen King Praises Netflix’s Stranger Things, The Writers Room Responds

Stephen King had some very nice words for Stranger Things 4 after he watched Part 1. On Twitter, the Horror icon gave his initial thoughts. He enjoyed the Carrie shout-out in the season, but also expressed some sadness that there was going to be a wait for Part 2. King is probably not alone in that fact. A lot of the fans online were surprised to reach the end of Part 1 and discover a glorified “to be continued” at the end. But, July 1st will be here before you know it! Still, the Stranger Things writers room has gotten used to high-profile shout-outs from other celebrities. So, they had to respond. It’s probably one of those situations where there’s at least one huge fan of the horror writer’s output in the room. You can check out what King had to say about the latest batch of episodes right here.

“The new season of STRANGER THINGS is really cool–as good or better than the previous three. There’s even a CARRIE riff,” King tweeted. “Is it the whole season or is it another one of those that’s broken into 2 parts? IMHO that’s kind of lame.”

Of course, the writers room had to respond to this compliment from a legend. “Sorry Uncle Stevie, 8+9 aren’t done yet, but we’re working as fast as we can! Glad you’re enjoying and that you picked up on our super subtle Carrie riff,” they teased.

As a series, Stranger Things has always worn its influences on its sleeves for the world to see. Season 4 is no different. But, interestingly enough, these episodes don’t take the strongest cues from King’s work. Instead, they look to A Nightmare On Elm Street most prominently. (Anyone who has seen Part 1 is nodding their head in agreement right now.)

“The biggest influences would probably be A Nightmare On Elm Street One and [A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors], Clive Barker’s Hellraiser, weirdly The Cell, with Jennifer Lopez and Vince Vaughn,” Ross Duffer told NME in a recent interview. “There’s IT too. The mini-series from 1990 with Tim Curry’s Pennywise scared us, maybe more than anything else, so we talked about that a lot and why that messed us up as much as it did.”

Do you agree with King about Stranger Things this season? Let us know down in the comments!