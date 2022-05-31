✖

This past weekend brought the return of Stranger Things, with the beloved Netflix series bringing the first "Part" of its fourth season. The return has been dominating the minds of the show's fanbase, with viewers celebrating the new episodes' retro references and major character beats, as well as speculating ahead about the show's upcoming fifth and final season. Apparently, that hype manifested in a pretty major way with regards to Netflix's internal ratings. On Tuesday, Netflix revealed that Season 4 Volume 1 of Stranger Things has broken the record for the biggest premiere weekend of an English-language original series, with a total of 287 million hours viewed between May 23-30, after only three days of being on the service. This breaks a record that was previously held by the recent second season of Bridgerton.

In Season 4 of Stranger Things, it's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons," the Duffers shared in a statement earlier this year when the final season was announced. "It proved too large to tell in four, but -- as you'll soon see for yourselves -- we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last."

They added, "There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broke police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support. Over and out, Matt and Ross."

Season 4, Part 2 of Stranger Things premieres on July 1st.