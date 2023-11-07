Insidious: The Red Door Passes Spider-Verse for Top Spot on Netflix Movie Charts
The latest Insidious movie is finding a bit audience on Netflix after making solid money in theaters.
Halloween may be over but Netflix subscribers aren't ready to give up on scary movies just yet. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, one of the biggest theatrical hits of the year, recently arrived on Netflix and seemed poised to hold the number one spot on the service's rotating Top 10 Movies list for a while. The latest chapter in the Insidious franchise had other plans, apparently. Insidious: The Red Door hit Netflix a few days after Across the Spider-Verse and is now the top film on the service.
Since arriving near the start of the month, Insidious: The Red Door has hung around behind Spider-Verse on the ever-changing Netflix Top 10 Movies list. On Tuesday, however, the horror sequel leap-frogged the acclaimed superhero adventure for first place.
Those two movies are easily some of Netflix's biggest additions in the last month or two, along with the Jennifer Lawrence comedy No Hard Feelings.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Insidious: The Red Door
"Josh Lambert and his college-age son Dalton grapple with generational trauma when they uncover repressed memories of the demon haunting their family."prevnext
2. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
"Teen Miles Morales teams up with Gwen Stacy on a new adventure, facing sinister foe The Spot and a vast legion of parallel heroes in the Multiverse."prevnext
3. Sly
"His love of film began as an escape from a rocky childhood. From underdog to Hollywood legend, Sylvester Stallone tells his story in this documentary."prevnext
4. Minions
"Travel back in time with Kevin, Stuart and Bob in this prequel that follows the Minions as they try to win the favor of supervillain Scarlet Overkill."prevnext
5. Locked In
"A kindly nurse tries to unlock the secrets of a come patient's injuries — and discovers the bitter rivalry, infidelity, betrayal and murder behind them."prevnext
6. NYAD
"Athlete Diana Dyad sets out at 60 to achieve a nearly impossible lifeline dream: to swim from Cuba to Florida across more than 100 miles of open ocean."prevnext
7. The Change-Up
"A playboy and a family man are best buddies who want each other's life — and they get the chance when they swap bodies after a night of partying."prevnext
8. No Hard Feelings
"A bartender who's down on her luck takes an unusual challenge when a wealthy couple hires her to romance their socially awkward son."prevnext
9. The Next Three Days
"When his wife becomes a murder suspect and is sent to prison, a professor plots a meticulous plan to take back her freedom and reunite his family."prevnext
10. 13 Going on 30
"Jenna Rink wishes she could just grow up after being humiliated at her 13th birthday party — only to wake up as a 30-year-old fashion magazine editor."prev