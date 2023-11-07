Insidious: The Red Door Passes Spider-Verse for Top Spot on Netflix Movie Charts

Halloween may be over but Netflix subscribers aren't ready to give up on scary movies just yet. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, one of the biggest theatrical hits of the year, recently arrived on Netflix and seemed poised to hold the number one spot on the service's rotating Top 10 Movies list for a while. The latest chapter in the Insidious franchise had other plans, apparently. Insidious: The Red Door hit Netflix a few days after Across the Spider-Verse and is now the top film on the service.

Since arriving near the start of the month, Insidious: The Red Door has hung around behind Spider-Verse on the ever-changing Netflix Top 10 Movies list. On Tuesday, however, the horror sequel leap-frogged the acclaimed superhero adventure for first place.

Those two movies are easily some of Netflix's biggest additions in the last month or two, along with the Jennifer Lawrence comedy No Hard Feelings.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!