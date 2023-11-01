Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Unsurprisingly Conquers Netflix Top 10 on Its First Day

One of the most acclaimed blockbusters of the year, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse made its highly anticipated streaming debut on Halloween. The sequel to Oscar-winning Sony animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Across the Spider-Verse made its streaming premiere on Netflix, the only service where it will be available to stream for some time. Given the popularity the film achieved throughout its theatrical run, it should come as no surprise that it was instant hit for Netflix.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse quickly took over Netflix's daily rotating movie charts after just 24 hours on the service. Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Across the Spider-Verse soar straight past all of the Halloween offerings, as well as recent hits like Pain Hustlers and No Hard Feelings.

It'll be interesting to see how long Across the Spider-Verse can stay in the number one position on the Netflix Top 10. David Fincher's The Killer will provide some competition when it arrives on the service this month, but that might be the first chance any movie has to knock Spider-Verse off its pedastal.

You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!