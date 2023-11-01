Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Unsurprisingly Conquers Netflix Top 10 on Its First Day
The newest Spider-Verse movie is an instant hit for Netflix.
One of the most acclaimed blockbusters of the year, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse made its highly anticipated streaming debut on Halloween. The sequel to Oscar-winning Sony animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Across the Spider-Verse made its streaming premiere on Netflix, the only service where it will be available to stream for some time. Given the popularity the film achieved throughout its theatrical run, it should come as no surprise that it was instant hit for Netflix.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse quickly took over Netflix's daily rotating movie charts after just 24 hours on the service. Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Across the Spider-Verse soar straight past all of the Halloween offerings, as well as recent hits like Pain Hustlers and No Hard Feelings.
It'll be interesting to see how long Across the Spider-Verse can stay in the number one position on the Netflix Top 10. David Fincher's The Killer will provide some competition when it arrives on the service this month, but that might be the first chance any movie has to knock Spider-Verse off its pedastal.
You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
"Teen Miles Morales teams up with Gwen Stacy on a new adventure, facing sinister foe The Spot and a vast legion of parallel heroes in the Multiverse."prevnext
2. Pain Hustlers
"A broke but ambitious single mom lands a lucrative opportunity in pharma sales, but how far will she go to turn a potent new painkiller into a success?"prevnext
3. No Hard Feelings
"A bartender who's down on her luck takes an unusual challenge when a wealthy couple hires her to romance their socially awkward son."prevnext
4. Minions
"Travel back in time with Kevin, Stuart and Bob in this prequel that follows the Minions as they try to win the favor of supervillain Scarlet Overkill."prevnext
5. Knights of the Zodiac
"A street fighter discovers a world of mystical powers and ancient warriors as he trains to become the chosen guardian of a reincarnated goddess."prevnext
6. The Kill Team
"The conscience of a young soldier in Afghanistan is increasingly disturbed by the bloodthirsty attitude of his platoon's charismatic new sergeant."prevnext
7. Old Dads
"A cranky middle-aged dad and his two best friends find themselves out of step in a changing world of millennial CEOs and powerful preschool principals."prevnext
8. Hotel Transylvania 2
"After Mavis weds Jonathan and baby Dennis arrives, Dracula looks for proof that his grandson is a vampire and needs to remain in Transylvania."prevnext
9. Hubie Halloween
"Hubie's not the most popular guy in Salem, Mass., but when Halloween turns truly spooky, this good-hearted scaredy-cat sets out to keep his town safe."prevnext
10. Casper
"Friendly ghost Casper really wants a pal, but he always seems to scare people away from his mansion — until a therapist and his teen daughter move in."prev