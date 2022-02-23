New Netflix Horror Series is Now One of Their Most Popular Ever

Since premiering on Netflix last month, the South Korean original drama All of Us Are Dead has been trending upward as one of the most popular shows on the streamer for the year. New metrics from the service have been released today however, revealing that the show has quietly become a major hit for the service. As of this writing, with data for its first 23 days of release, All of Us Are Dead season 1 is now the #3 Non-English language TV show on all of Netflix with over 536.39 million hours streamed. Those numbers will rise as five days remain on its “first 28 days” window, but for now it sits behind just Money Heist season four and Squid Game.

When taking into account the other TV shows produced by Netflix though, comparing the numbers for the Non-English shows to the English ones that is, we get an even bigger picture of how big of a hit All of Us Are Dead really is. Looking at the top titles on both lists reveals that All of Us Are Dead season one is the #6 TV Show of all-time on Netflix as of this writing with the potential to jump to #5 if its numbers keep up for the next few days. Sitting just ahead of All of Us Are Dead is The Witcher season one with 541 million hours streamed in its first 28 days plus Stranger Things 3 (582 million) and Bridgerton season 1 (625.49); meaning that All of Us Are Dead has been watched more than The Witcher season two, Cobra Kai, Lupin, and You.

You can find the full list of Netflix’s Top 10 Non-English TV shows below:

Squid Game: Season 1 – 1.650 billion hours streamed in first 28 days Money Heist: part 4 – 619 million hours streamed in first 28 days All of Us Are Dead: Season 1 – 536.39 million hours streamed in first 28 days Money Heist: Part 3 – 426.4 million hours streamed in first 28 days

Money Heist: Part 5 – 395 million hours streamed in first 28 days

Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1 – 326.9 million hours streamed in first 28 days Lupin: Part 1 – 316.83 million hours streamed in first 28 days Elite: Season 3 – 275.3 million hours streamed in first 28 days Who Killed Sara?: Season 1 – 266.43 million hours streamed in first 28 days 10 Elite: Season 4 – 257 million hours streamed in first 28 days

For those unaware, the official description for the series from Netflix reads as follows:

“At a high school in a suburban city, a student with strange symptoms is discovered. A mysterious virus begins to spread, and it quickly spirals out of control, moving beyond the school to seep into every nook and cranny of the entire city. As more and more people become infected, the authorities declare a state of emergency. They place the city under a lockdown amid an unprecedented event: the spread of a deadly zombie virus throughout a school and beyond.’

“A group of students – On-jo (Park Ji-hu), Cheong-san (Yoon Chan-young), Nam-ra (Cho Yi-hyun), Su-hyeok (Lomon) and others – find themselves in the appalling situation of watching their close friends turn into zombies. They struggle to remain alive at the school, a safe haven that has now turned into a bloody battleground. Without phones, without food, and without grown-ups to protect them, they wait for the rescue team to arrive. How can they survive and walk out alive? With dangers lurking at every corner, they must join forces with one another in a desperate fight for their lives.”

Based on the Webtoons graphic novel of the same name from 2009, you can watch all 10 episodes of the series on Netflix right now.