New Netflix Series Takes Over Top 10 After Weekend Debut

Another week, another brand new original series dominating the Netflix ranks. The likes of Sweet Magnolias and All of Us Are Dead have been hanging around the top of the rotating Top 10 list on Netflix for the past week, but the arrival of another hit as seen a new series take over the highest spot on the list. Inventing Anna premiered this past Friday. Two days later, the series is the most popular title on all of Netflix.

Sunday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 list shows Inventing Anna as the number one title on the streaming service, cruising past Sweet Magnolias and Love Is Blind.

Most new shows on Netflix get a boost when they’re first released, but the in-house star power of Inventing Anna has certainly helped boost the drama’s popularity. The new series stars Julia Garner, who most fans know as the scene-stealer from the acclaimed thriller Ozark. Both shows actually have a spot on the Top 10 at the same time.

You can check out the full rundown of Sunday’s Netflix Top 10 list below!

1. Inventing Anna

“Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A journalist chases down the story of Anna Delvey, who convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress.”

2. Love Is Blind

“Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.”

3. Sweet Magnolias

“Lifelong friends Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue lift each other up as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the small, Southern town of Serenity.”

4. Tall Girl 2

“Landing the lead in the school musical is a dream come true for Jodi, until the pressure sends her confidence — and her relationship — into a tailspin.”

5. All of Us Are Dead

“A high school becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. Trapped students must fight their way out — or turn into one of the rabid infected.”

6. Ozark

“A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss.”

7. The Tinder Swindler

“Posing as a wealthy, jet-setting diamond mogul, he wooed women online then conned them out of millions of dollars. Now some victims lan for payback.”

8. Despicable Me 2

“More gadgets, more minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil.”

9. Raising Dion

“A widowed mom sets out to solve the mystery surrounding her young son’s emerging superpowers while keeping his extraordinary gifts under wraps.”

10. Catching Killers

“The investigators behind infamous serial killer cases reveal the harrowing, chilling details of their extraordinary efforts in this true crime series.”