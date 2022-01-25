New Netflix Thriller Soaring Through the Top 10

Some Netflix original films get a ton of publicity ahead of their release; films like Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, or The Christmas Chronicles. Others, however, seem to arrive on the streaming service with very little warning. Despite virtually no promotion in the lead-up to their debuts, a few of these films find a way through the cracks and become popular with subscribers all on their own. Two such movies are currently topping the Netflix popularity charts.

The Royal Treatment, a romantic comedy starring Laura Marano and Mena Massoud, has been holding steady in the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for a while now. On Tuesday, however, another original film soared into the top two. Munich – The Edge of War, a historical thriller about the 1938 Munich Conference, is slowly catching on with viewers around the country.

Munich occupied the fifth movie spot on Monday’s edition of the Top 10 list. It shot up to second in the movies rankings just a day later, and 10th in the overall Netflix ranks (which counts both shows and movies). It will likely spend the next few days battling it out with The Royal Treatment for Netflix movie supremacy.

You can check out a full breakdown of Tuesday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!

1. The Royal Treatment

“New York hairdresser Izzy seizes the chance to work at the wedding of a charming prince, but when sparks between them fly, will love – or duty – prevail?”

2. Munich – The Edge of War

“At the tense 1938 Munich Conference, former friends who now work for opposing governments become reluctant spies racing to expose a Nazi secret.”

3. Annabelle: Creation

“Years after their daughter’s death, a dealmaker and his wife open their home to several orphans, who soon begin to fear one of his eerie creations.”

4. Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman

“In 1976, Aileen Wuornos marries a yacht club president and causes mayhem in Florida high society. Loosely based on the serial killer’s life.”

5. Don’t Look Up

“Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. The response from a distracted world: Meh.”

6. After We Fell

“Tessa and Hardin’s passion burns hotter than ever. But with secrets kept and promises broken, desire alone won’t be enough to build a future together.”

7. Amandla

“Years after surviving a childhood tragedy, two brothers fall on opposing sides of the law as a gang-linked crime tests their loyalty to one another.”

8. Brazen

“Mystery writer Grace Miller has killer instincts when it comes to motive – and she’ll need every bit of expertise to help solve her sister’s murder.”

9. Under Suspicion

“After finding the body of a murdered girl, a powerful attorney faces an intense interrogation from a police captain who considers him the main suspect.”

10. Just Go With It

“Posing as an unhappily married man, Danny must cover up a careless lie to his girlfriend by recruiting his assistant to play his soon-to-be ex-wife.”