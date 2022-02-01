Terrifying New Netflix Series Is Gaining Popularity With Subscribers

A couple of buzzy new originals have been making noise on Netflix all week. Kristen Bell’s The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window and Korean thriller All of Us Are Dead have been leading the way, but there’s another title that has slowly been climbing through the ranks of the Netflix Top 10, gaining more viewers by the day. Spanish horror series Feria: The Darkest Light is turning the heads of quite a few subscribers as of late.

Feria tells the chilling story of two sisters who learn that their parents died as a result of a chilling cult ritual. The more they dig into the conspiracies of the deadly cult, the more danger they uncover. Supernatural elements play a major part in the series, showing viewers that not everything is as it seems.

Monday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 list saw Feria break in for the first time, debuting in the very last spot in the rankings. On Tuesday, Feria rose from 10th to eighth, showing that word of mouth is catching on and more people are discovering the new series.

You can check out a full breakdown of Tuesday’s Netflix Top 10 below!

1. The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window

“Mixing wine, pills, casseroles and an overactive imagination, Anna obsessed over a hunky neighbor across the street and witnesses a murder. Or did she?”

2. All of Us Are Dead

“A high school becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. Trapped students must fight their way out — or turn into one of the rabid infected.”

3. Ozark

“A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss.”

4. In From the Cold

“Exposed as an ex-Russian spy, an American single mom must juggle family life and unique shape-shifting skills in a battle against an insidious enemy.”

5. Home Team

“Suspended NFL coach Sean Payton hopes to reconnect with his son by coaching his hapless youth football team in this family comedy based on a true story.”

6. Archive 81

“An archivist takes a job restoring damaged videotapes and gets pulled into the vortex of a mystery involving the missing director and a demonic cult.”

7. Too Hot to Handle

“On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win an enticing grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex.”

8. Feria: The Darkest Light

“Two sisters must face a new reality — and supernatural elements — when it’s revealed their parents participated in a cult ritual ending in death.”

9. Cocomelon

“Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family.”

10. Can You Keep a Secret?

“After sharing a heart-to-heart with a handsome stranger, Emma comes face-to-face with old vulnerabilities, new romance and, most importantly, herself.”