New Netflix Horror Series Has a 100% Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Fresh off the success of Squid Game last year, Netflix is continuing to double down on Korean original programming for its global audience. The latest release from South Korea that has premiered on the streaming service is the horror series All of Us Are Dead. The zombie series is already making waves on the platform as it’s the #3 TV series on Netflix in the United States, and according to Flix Patrol is the #1 series in the world. To take it up another notch, the show has achieved a rare feat and has a perfect, 100% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

With only 9 reviews to date, the series has a perfect rating. Some of the reviews include Variety who wrote: “Like Squid Game before it, All of Us Are Dead makes the most out of its nightmarish central location to otherworldly, dizzying effect;” and IGN who wrote: “All of Us Are Dead may not offer up anything exactly new in the realm of zombie carnage other than its somewhat cruel and unrelenting nature, but sometimes that’s enough to pull off some damn effective survival horror.”

For those unaware, the official description for the series from Netflix reads as follows:

“At a high school in a suburban city, a student with strange symptoms is discovered. A mysterious virus begins to spread, and it quickly spirals out of control, moving beyond the school to seep into every nook and cranny of the entire city. As more and more people become infected, the authorities declare a state of emergency. They place the city under a lockdown amid an unprecedented event: the spread of a deadly zombie virus throughout a school and beyond.’

“A group of students – On-jo (Park Ji-hu), Cheong-san (Yoon Chan-young), Nam-ra (Cho Yi-hyun), Su-hyeok (Lomon) and others – find themselves in the appalling situation of watching their close friends turn into zombies. They struggle to remain alive at the school, a safe haven that has now turned into a bloody battleground. Without phones, without food, and without grown-ups to protect them, they wait for the rescue team to arrive. How can they survive and walk out alive? With dangers lurking at every corner, they must join forces with one another in a desperate fight for their lives.”

Based on the Webtoons graphic novel of the same name from 2009, you can watch all 10 episodes of the series on Netflix right now.