New V/H/S Sequel Announced, Set to Focus on Sci-Fi

V/H/S/85 was released on Shudder last week and marked the newest installment to the horror franchise that began back in 2012. Today, Shudder announced more news about the franchise during a New York Comic Con panel. Another installment to the found footage saga is coming in 2024. Shudder, which is AMC Networks' "premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural," revealed the seventh V/H/S film will focus on sci-fi horror. The new movie will include five "bloodcurdling tapes, placing horror at the forefront of a sci-fi-inspired hellscape."

"The V/H/S franchise has been terrifying and entertaining audiences for over a decade now thanks to the work of some of the genre's most gifted filmmakers," Head of AMC Networks' Film Group Scott Shooman shared. "Following the massive success of V/H/S/85 and its previous installments on Shudder, it's clear that the filmmaking team won't be running out of unique ideas anytime soon. We're thrilled that the franchise is going in a bold, new direction that will surprise fans and newcomers alike, and demonstrate the innovative capabilities of sci-fi within the world of V/H/S."

"Jason Voorhees, Leprechaun, Pinhead, Dracula, even the Amityville Horror house ended up in space, so as we move into our own Part 7 it was only natural that we should too," producer Josh Goldbloom added. "The sci-fi horror genre provides us an infinite playground of forbidden worlds and dangerous lifeforms, a formula which we're confident will lead to the biggest, maddest, bloodiest V/H/S ever."

We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Shudder on a groundbreaking new V/H/S film! The V/H/S franchise has become a cornerstone of the horror genre that provides an unfiltered platform for filmmakers to push boundaries and tell innovative stories," President of Scripted Content at Studio71 Michael Schreiber shared.

The next V/H/S will be produced by Goldbloom for Cinepocalypse in addition to Brad Miska and James Harris (47 Meters Down) along with executive producers Michael Schreiber and Adam Boorstin for Studio71.

Currently, you can watch V/H/S/85 on Shudder. The film features five stories from filmmakers David Bruckner, Scott Derrickson, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Natasha Kermani, and Mike Nelson. Stars include Freddy Rodriguez, Jordan Belfi, James Ransone, Dani Deetté, Rolando Davila-Beltran, Justen Jones, Marcio Moreno, Ari Gallegos, Forrest Hartl, Duffy McManus, Eric Pierson, Felipe de Lara, Tom Reed, and Vivian Morse.

Stay tuned for more updates about the next V/H/S film.