The Haunting of Bly Manor's Rahul Kohli Stars in Trailer for Horror Film Next Exit

Rahul Kohli's breakout role came in the fan-favorite The CW series iZombie, though that was just the start of his work in the horror realm, as his following only grew larger with TV series like The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass. The actor isn't limiting his genre work just to long-form storytelling, however, as he recently starred in the horror film Next Exit, which just released its first teaser trailer ahead of its premiere on June 10th at the Tribeca Film Festival. You can check out the teaser below and stay tuned for details on the film's upcoming release.

The film is described, "When a research scientist makes national news proving she can track people into the afterlife, Rose sees a way out and Teddy sees his chance to finally make it. These two strangers, both harboring dark secrets, race to join the doctor's contentious study and leave this life behind. While Rose is haunted by a ghostly presence that she can't outrun, Teddy is forced to confront his past. As these two misfits humorously quarrel their way across the country, they meet people along the way who force them to reckon with what is really driving them."

Written and directed by Mail Elfman, the film also stars Katie Parker, Rose Mciver, Tongayi Chirisa, Tim Griffin, Diva Zappa, Nico Evers-Swindell, and Karen Gillan.

Funnily enough, despite starring in a variety of horror projects over the years, the actor admitted he isn't at all a fan of the genre.

"I f-cking hate horror," Kohli shared with Men's Health last year. "I can't stand horror! I was not a horror fan. I got my fingers burnt as a kid. I was a very scared kid -- scared of everything, scared of my own shadow."

He continued, "When a horror is celebrated, it means 'stay away from it' to me. That means it does what it's supposed to do, so don't f-cking watch it! I avoided Hill House the whole time ... And then I booked Bly Manor, and so I did my research on Mike [Flanagan], which meant having to watch that. And it was f-cking terrifying."

Next Exit premieres on June 10th at the Tribeca Film Festival. Stay tuned for details on the film's release.

