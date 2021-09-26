Midnight Mass Star Rahul Kohli Admits He “F-cking Hates Horror”

Rahul Kohli is an actor known for working in the horror genre. He rose to fame playing Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti on iZombie and became “the Internet’s boyfriend” last year when he starred in Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Bly Manor as Owen. This year, Kohli has reunited with Flanagan for Midnight Mass, which just dropped on Netflix this weekend. The new show is already “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score and a 72% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Charlie Ridgely gave the show a 5 out of 5 and called it Flanagan’s “career-best work.” However, despite Kohli’s connections to horror, the actor recently admitted to Men’s Health that he’s not a fan of the genre.

“I f*cking hate horror,” Kohli shared with a smirk. “I can’t stand horror! I was not a horror fan. I got my fingers burnt as a kid. I was a very scared kid-scared of everything, scared of my own shadow.” The actor went on to share that Jaws and The Excorcist both scared him too much when he was young, and he explained that he continues to stay away from horror to this day.

“When a horror is celebrated, it means ‘stay away from it’ to me. That means it does what it’s supposed to do, so don’t f*cking watch it! I avoided Hill House the whole time,” he admitted. “And then I booked Bly Manor, and so I did my research on Mike, which meant having to watch that. And it was f*cking terrifying.”

Kohli might not like watching horror, but he loves working with Flanagan. “I don’t really want to work with anyone other than him,” he shared. “Which is upsetting my team! Because they want to send me for stuff, and I’m like ‘No! Because Mike said maybe we might do this later, so I want to be free.’ So, that’s what’s happened right now- I don’t want to break up with Mike and be with anyone else.”

Midnight Mass stars Flanagan’s wife and frequent collaborator Kate Siegel (The Haunting of Hill House, Hush), Kristin Lehman (The Killing), Samantha Sloyan (Grey’s Anatomy), Rahul Kohli (iZombie, The Haunting of Bly Manor), Annabeth Gish (West Wing, The Haunting of Hill House), Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights), Hamish Linklater (The Big Short), Henry Thomas (E.T., The Haunting of Hill House), and more. You can check out a synopsis below:

“Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community – but do these miracles come at a price?”

Midnight Mass is now streaming on Netflix.