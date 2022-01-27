Though a new season of “The Haunting of….” will seemingly not happen at Netflix, the streamer is staying in the business of Mike Flanagan with the horror auteur taking his talents to another literary adaptation, Edgar Allan Poe’s The Fall of the House of Usher. As noticed by Bloody Disgusting, shooting on the new series has seemingly already started (or is about to in the not-too-distant future) as cast member Kate Siegel has posted a photo on social media that indicates as much. “Every new journey begins with a single step,” she wrote online, including a photo of her pointing to a sign for co-star Rahul Kohli. Check it out below!

Siegel and Kohli are just two of the cast members from previous Flanagan joints, including last year’s Midnight Mass and the upcoming Midnight Club (no relation), which will return for the new series. Others confirmed to appear include Annabeth Gish, Samantha Sloyan, Zach Gilford, Matt Biedel, Igby Rigney, and Robert Longstreet plus Gerald’s Game star Carla Gugino and Doctor Sleep’s Carl Lumbly. There are some new faces headed to the series however including Academy Award nominee Mary McDonnell (Independence Day, Donnie Darko), Academy Award nominee Frank Langella (Frost/Nixon), and cultural icon Mark Hamill (you know him).

Despite the name, The Fall of the House of Usher will be based on several different tales from author.

“This miniseries is a modern remix of some of the most iconic works of Edgar Allan Poe,” Flanagan shared on Twitter last year. “This miniseries is unique for Intrepid, we’ve never done anything quite like this before. I’m so grateful to be working with my long-time collaborator Michael Fimognari, who will be directing four of the eight episodes, and my producing partner and executive producer Trevor Macy. We’ll see you on the other side. In the meantime, dim the lights, light a fire, and just imagine a deep voice in the dark, quietly intoning… ‘Once upon a midnight dreary…’”

The Fall of the House of Usher marks the seventh collaboration between Mike Flanagan and Netflix. Previously the filmmaker directed feature films Hush and Gerald’s Game for the streaming service, with tv shows The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and the upcoming Midnight Club. Flanagan and Netflix previously signed an exclusive deal for his television efforts.

Stay tuned for details on the upcoming adaptation of The Fall of the House of Usher.