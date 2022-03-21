Midnight Mass Star Rahul Kohli Is in Fortnite Now

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 officially began yesterday, and it seems like the narrative will put a heavy emphasis on The Origin. The Origin is a member of The Seven, and he’ll be voiced by Midnight Mass star Rahul Kohli. Kohli revealed their role in the game on Twitter, calling it “an honour and a privilege” to appear in one of the biggest games in the world. While the news has led to a lot of excitement from fans, some have expressed a little disappointment that Kohli’s likeness did not make it into the game, as we saw with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Kohli’s Tweet announcing their role in the game can be found embedded below.

The Seven are some of the most important characters in Fortnite lore, and Epic Games has brought on some major voice talent to bring these characters to life in the game. Epic Games audio designer Matt Fisher had strong praise for Kohli’s work, saying that he “absolutely nailed it.” It probably helps that Kohli is a long-time fan of video games, recently sharing his love for titles like Sifu and Elden Ring. Of course, Kohli also teased that he might be playing some Fortnite in the near future, as well!

The start of a new Fortnite season is always cause for a lot of excitement, and Chapter 2 Season 3 should have a lot for fans to look forward to over the coming weeks. Dr. Strange and the Prowler are the latest characters to join Fortnite from the Marvel Universe, and rumors suggest that Miles Morales could be coming to the game soon, as well. Of course, The Origin is also available as a skin this season, so fans of Kohli will definitely want to pick that one up!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

