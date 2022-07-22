New Nope Featurette Goes Behind the Scenes of Jordan Peele's "Ambitious Cinematic Event"

✖

Jordan Peele's first two films offered audiences a glimpse of their narratives in their promotional materials, only for the films themselves to open up even more mysteries for audiences, a trend that he looks to be continuing with Nope. Initial teases of the film's narrative imply that some sort of threat will be descending from the sky, though in typical Peele fashion, this is likely only the tip of the iceberg of what's really unfolding, with the filmmaker himself revealing in a new featurette that the upcoming film feels like an "ambitious cinematic event." You can learn more about the new movie in the featurette below before Nope hits theaters on July 22nd.

Oscar winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, Nope. The film reunites Peele with Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. Nope, which co-stars Michael Wincott (Hitchcock, Westworld) and Brandon Perea (The OA, American Insurrection), is written and directed by Jordan Peele and is produced by Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman) and Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw Productions. The film will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide.

Star of the film Palmer previously confirmed that, despite how little audiences might know about the actual narrative, they can expect Peele's signature blend of genre horrors and societal messaging.

"I think Jordan has done a great job in all his films of talking about something," the actor admitted to Entertainment Weekly. "Get Out, obviously — a lot of that had to do with a conversation around racism, but then Us is about class, and with Nope you'll take whatever you take from that. But I just love how with everything he does, while there will be Black leads, the gag isn't always that you're Black."

She added, "The film itself is what Jordan usually does: a commentary on something grander. It uses the horror genre as a way to [examine] what we are all running from, or what we all get so totally obsessed with, how it defines us, how it brings us to the edge."

