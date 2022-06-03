NOPE TV Spot Reveals First Look at Alien UFO in Jordan Peele’s New Horror Film

A TV spot that aired during the NBA Finals for Jordan Peele’s Nope gave fans their first (albeit very brief) look at the UFO that will play into the movie’s plot. Already teased in a previous ad that aired during the playoffs and featured Steph Curry, the UFO connection is something that is going to hugely differentiate Nope from Peele’s previous horror outings, Get Out and Us, both of which dealt with the horror you can find in everyday situations when they are taken to a fantastical extreme. Described as a “reimagining of the summer movie,” Universal calls the film a “new pop nightmare” and an “expansive horror epic.”

Before the movie’s trailer was released (at the Super Bowl, so they’re looking for a broad audience with these teasers), all that we knew about the movie was the cast and its vague and a teaser poster, which only featured the ominous imagery of a cloud with a kite tail hanging from it. The official trailer offered more context for us, confirming that the movie is about UFOs and aliens. Brief snippets of the extraterrestrials are seen in the first footage from the film with a tease of their space crafts.

You can see a tweet below from a Rotten Tomatoes writer who managed to grab a screenshot of the UFO, which looks like the most traditional “smooth, silver flying saucer” design you could imagine, almost like something that would be at home in an old film serial. The idea there may be to make the movie timeless, so that when there’s the next leap in visual effects, the design itself doesn’t feel like a relic of the 2020s.

A new #NopeMovie TV spot aired during the NBA Finals. Check out this crazy shot of the alien ship from the film. pic.twitter.com/K2dVm6vuMD — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 3, 2022

“The best and scariest monsters in the world are human beings and what we are capable of especially when we get together,” Peele previously told Business Insider of his original projects. “I’ve been working on these premises about these different social demons, these innately human monsters that are woven into the fabric of how we think and how we interact, and each one of my movies is going to be about a different one of these social demons.”

Jordan Peele’s Nope stars Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. The film co-stars Michael Wincott (Hitchcock, Westworld), Brandon Perea (The OA, American Insurrection), is written and directed by Jordan Peele and is produced by Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman) and Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw Productions.

The movie will be in theaters on July 22.