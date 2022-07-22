Jordan Peele's Nope: Oscar Winner Teases New Horror Movie at CinemaCon

✖

Academy Award winner Jordan Peele took to the stage at CinemaCon to tease his upcoming movie Nope and to reveal an exclusive new trailer to those in attendance. Peele spoke affectionately on stage about his love for experiencing horror movies with an audience and how the response to his movies Get Out and Us has only fueled his passion for telling big, original thrillers. Beyond the people that found and embraced his other movies though, Peele said that Nope is the kind of movie that is exactly for people who say they don't like horror movies and giving them a thrill in the theater.

"I've always been attracted by the prospect of the movie I haven't seen before and what that could possibly be and that to me is in the spirit of movie making," Peele said. "I think after the reaction to Get Out, I was awarded this real privilege and this responsibility to try and make new films and trying to tell original stories that come from me, because I think that's what my fans want. That's what my fans tell me they want. So until somebody stops me or tells me I can't...my plan is to bring these new ideas and bring these dreams and bring these nightmares to the big screen."

He continued, "[Seeing movies with audiences] that's what it's about. It's about it's about experiencing story and allegory together collectively, and that's what my movies are created for. I love a loud audience, which is a little anti-intuitive, from a cinephile, you know, I understand, preferring a quiet audience. I love a wracked audience, whatever it is, I love an audience that's cringing or cowering or laughing or yelling, or saying 'No,' or 'Get out the house.'...And yes, this film is definitely a ride. The title speaks to where the idea we were just talking about, right? It's like the audience. I like titles that are in tune with how the audience is feeling and reflect on what they're thinking and feeling in the theater. So I know a lot of people who when you say 'This is going to be a scary movie,' they say, 'Nope!'"

Though new footage was shown Peele compelled those in attendance, including ComicBook.com's own Cam Bonomolo, to not reveal what they saw (since it'll be revealed soon anyway), teasing: "The discovery and the surprise are part of the fun. Trailers will give you a taste but we do want to retain some of the mystery, so you can be surprised going into the damn movie." Nope is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 22.