Jordan Peele’s Nope Debuts New TV Spot With Steph Curry

Universal Pictures debuted a new TV spot for Jordan Peele’s Nope today during the NBA playoff games. In the spot, Golden State Warriors shooting guard Steph Curry appears, entering a barn and shooting a basketball only to be greeted by one of the film’s bizarre UFOs. No actual footage from the movie appears in the spot but according to a press release by Universal the spot is “inspired by one of the most terrifying moments” in the movie. Based on what we’ve seen already from the film, the barn, the horse, and the UFO presence are clearly being pulled from Nope, which will make its way to theaters on the planet Earth this summer.

Prior to the trailer for the film, which premiered during the Super Bowl earlier this year, all that we knew about the movie was the cast and its vague and a teaser poster, which only featured the ominous imagery of a cloud with a kite tail hanging from it. The official trailer offered more context for us, confirming that the movie is about UFOs and aliens. Brief snippets of the extraterrestrials are seen in the first footage from the film with a tease of their space crafts. Described as a “reimagining of the summer movie,” Universal calls the film a “new pop nightmare” and an “expansive horror epic.”

“The best and scariest monsters in the world are human beings and what we are capable of especially when we get together,” Peele previously told Business Insider of his original projects. “I’ve been working on these premises about these different social demons, these innately human monsters that are woven into the fabric of how we think and how we interact, and each one of my movies is going to be about a different one of these social demons.”

Jordan Peele’s Nope stars Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. The film co-stars Michael Wincott (Hitchcock, Westworld), Brandon Perea (The OA, American Insurrection), is written and directed by Jordan Peele and is produced by Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman) and Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw Productions.

Nope will be released by Universal Pictures on July 22. Are you looking forward to the next movie from the Oscar-winning writer-director of Get Out and US? Let us know in the comments below!