NOS4A2 Season Two Gets New Trailer and Posters

Fans were disappointed to learn last month that the Season Two premiere of NOS4A2 had been pushed back a few weeks, but AMC has released a new teaser for the upcoming adventure, along with some new posters, which will surely excite audiences. While Vic McQueen and Charlie Manx might have had a showdown in the first season, the two clearly have a bigger score to settle with one another, no matter how many years might have passed since Vic went to Christmasland. Check out the new teaser above and see the new posters below before Season Two premieres on June 21st.

NOS4A2’s second season picks up eight years after the events of season one. Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.

Season Two also stars Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David, and Mattea Conforti. Jami O'Brien once again serves as the series' showrunner.

(Photo: AMC)

(Photo: AMC)

The debut season of the series saw the introduction of a world that largely mirrored our own, up until we learned of the mystical powers that certain figures possessed. Manx, for example, would drain the lifeforce from children when he drove them in his massive car as he transported them to Christmasland, traveling on roads that never appeared on traditional maps. Vic, meanwhile, regularly embarked upon the "Shorter Way" bridge, which had a knack for transporting her directly to the destination where something she had lost was located. Maggie Leigh, on the other hand, had the power to draw letters from a bag of Scrabble tiles to learn clues about what the future could hold.

O'Brien previously claimed that the first season of the series covered the first third of Joe Hill's novel, with this new season likely covering the next third.

Tune in to the Season Two premiere of NOS4A2 on June 21st.

Are you looking forward to the series' return? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.