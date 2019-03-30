‘NOS4A2’ Series Premiere Trailer Released

AMC has published a new look at its upcoming summer horror series NOS4A2, set to debut immediately following the Season Five premiere of Walking Dead spinoff Fear the Walking Dead Sunday, June 2.

Based on the book by Joe Hill, who serves as executive producer, the supernatural horror is overseen by Jami O'Brien (Fear the Walking Dead, Hell On Wheels) and stars Zachary Quinto (Star Trek, American Horror Story) and Ashleigh Cummings (Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, Westside). "It was like stepping into my own imagination," Hill said at WonderCon Saturday, where the stars presented the frightening first look at the coming series premiere. "To see the scope and the magnitude of the production was insane. It was a playground ... It's been the greatest gift."

In NOS4A2 — named after the personalized license plate sported by Manx's beloved 1938 Rolls-Royce Wraith — Quinto plays Charlie Manx, "a seductive immortal who feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland – an icy, twisted Christmas village of Manx's imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law," reads the series' synopsis.

"Manx finds his whole world threatened when a young woman in New England (Cummings) discovers she has a dangerous gift. Cummings will play Vic McQueen, a young, working-class artist whose creativity awakens a supernatural ability to track Manx. What Vic lacks in social confidence, she makes up for in courage, humor, and tough-as-nails grit. She strives to defeat Manx and rescue his victims without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself."

"I know it's in good hands with showrunner Jami O'Brien: Her beautifully composed scripts show a writer at the height of her powers, one who has an exquisite touch with character and a relentless instinct for suspense," Hill said in a statement when announcing the anticipated series.

"AMC's record speaks for itself: Who wouldn't want to be in business with the Mad Men who Broke Bad and made The Dead Walk? And [production company] Tornante's dedication to bringing singular visions to TV has freed everyone involved to do their best and truest work. I can't wait to see Vic McQueen turn the throttle and go after Charlie Manx in 2019."

Also starring Olafur Darri Olafsson (Lady Dynamite) as Bing Partridge, Virginia Kull (The Looming Tower) as Linda McQueen, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher) as Chris McQueen and Jahkara Smith (aka Sailor J) as Maggie Leigh, NOS4A2 premieres Sunday, June 2 on AMC.

