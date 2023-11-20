Nosferatu Reboot First Look Released

Filmmaker Robert Eggers has been working on a revival of the 1922 silent film Nosferatu for years, and while the production has seen a number of obstacles get in the way of its development, a first-look photo from the film confirms that the highly anticipated project is finally becoming a reality. The image comes courtesy of Empire Magazine, and while the photo doesn't reveal an official look at the titular character, it offers up an ominous look at Count Orlok's shadowy claw over the face of star Lily-Rose Depp. You can check out the photo below before the new Nosferatu lands in theaters in 2024.

"It's a scary film. It's a horror movie. It's a Gothic horror movie," Eggers shared with the outlet. "And I do think that there hasn't been an old-school Gothic movie that's actually scary in a while. And I think that the majority of audiences will find this one to be the case."

He added, "It's even more Ellen's story than previous versions ... And Lily-Rose is absolutely phenomenal."

(Photo: Focus Features/Empire Magazine)

The new reimagining is "a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Lily Rose-Depp) in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Bill Skarsgård) who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him."

Nosferatu also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nicholas Hoult, Willem Dafoe, Emma Corrin, Simon McBurney, and Ralph Ineson.

"I'll say that Bill has so transformed, I'm fearful that he might not get the credit that he deserves because he's just... he's not there," Eggers detailed of Skarsgård's performance. "He felt like honouring who had come before him. It's all very subtle ... But I think the main thing is that he's even more a folk vampire. In my opinion he looks like a dead Transylvanian nobleman, and in a way that we've never actually seen what an actual dead Transylvanian nobleman would look like and be dressed like."

Stay tuned for updates on the new Nosferatu before it hits theaters in 2024.

