Nosferatu Reboot Adds Aaron Taylor-Johnson

A new take on the 1922 classic Nosferatu is assembling an impressive cast, with Deadline confirming that the project has added yet another compelling figure to its ensemble with Aaron Taylor-Johnson. No details have been confirmed about who Taylor-Johnson will be playing, though he's joining the already announced Lily Rose-Depp, Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Willem Dafoe, and Emma Corrin, with the outlet also confirming that Simon McBurney and Ralph Ineson have joined the cast. The project is currently in production in Prague, though there are no details about when the film could be aiming for a release.

The new reimagining is "a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Depp) in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Skarsgård) who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him."

Taylor-Johnson is becoming a highly sought-after figure in recent years, with his Bullet Train becoming a hit and having been cast in the Spider-Man spinoff Kraven the Hunter as the iconic Marvel character. His talents have also seen him earn rumors about being eyed to play James Bond in the next 007 film, though he recently cast doubt on those talks.

When asked by Vanity Fair about the rumors, the actor replied, "It's flattering. You can have something really positive [written about you], but you can also have something really negative that can circulate. You just want to stay in your lane, stay grounded, stay around the people that you love and love you back, and stay in that world. Because the moment you start believing the sh-t people say about you, you've lost your f-cking mind. You've lost it."

Whatever role Taylor-Johnson might have, audiences will be excited to see what Eggers has in store for us with the upcoming reboot, which is a project he's been working on bringing to life for years. Virtually every year since his debut film The Witch was released, the reboot would earn a promising update, only to then be followed by an update about it falling apart.

"Dude, I don't know," Eggers shared with IndieWire when asked about the status of the project last year. "It's fallen apart twice. I've been trying to get the word out because the word did carry that Harry Styles was going to be in the movie. I just want to be clear that he was going to be Hutter and not Nosferatu himself. "

He added, "I've been trying so hard ... And I just wonder if [original director F.W.] Murnau's ghost is telling me, like, you should stop."

