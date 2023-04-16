Nicholas Hoult Teases Robert Eggers' "Very Special" Nosferatu Remake

The Lighthouse and The Witch director Robert Eggers is returning to the horror genre with his next movie, his highly anticipated remake of Nosferatu. A passion project for the director, which he's been dabbling with and considering for years, the new version of the classic will mark the latest vampire tale for one cast member. Nicholas Hoult, who stars in this week's new release Renfield as Dracula's main henchman, will appear in the film. Though his role in Nosferatu hasn't yet been disclosed, in a new interview he revealed why he was so eager to jump back into the deep end with bloodsuckers on screen.

"Rob [Eggers] has wanted to make Nosferatu since he was eight years old and he did a play of it as well when he was in high school, so it's been a passion project of his for a long time," Hoult revaeled to the Inside Total Film podcast. "Honestly, I wasn't looking to go back into the vampire world again, but his style and tone are just so completely the opposite of (Renfield), and I'm such a fan of his work that I'm excited to be in his world and watching him and learning from him. I think the film could be really special, so I'm excited for people to see it."

Hoult will be part of a major ensemble that includes Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe, with Ralph Ineson, and Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlock, the film's version of Dracula. Filming is happening right now on the project which will be distributed by Focus Features.

Lest we think that Eggers' take on Nosferatu is simply "fan favorite horror director is tasked with a remake" as it often seems from the outside, the director has a history with the project. As noted by Hoult, in high school Eggers staged a version of it as a high school player which was so successful that he was hired to direct a professional version. His film would mark the third time he's worked on the material so he'll certainly have a firm grasp on it when or if it happens.