Original Scream Star Teases Their Return for Scream 6 This Summer

A familiar face will potentially soon return to Woodsboro. In a new interview published Wednesday, Courteney Cox revealed she might be returning to the Scream franchise in its next installment, due to begin filming this summer. That means for the sixth straight movie, Cox’s Gale Weathers could be a staple in helping solve another batch of Ghostface killings.

“I got the script yesterday. I haven’t read it yet, I just got it,” the Friends alum said on Variety’s Just a Variety podcast. “I’m excited to read it, and I know they’re gonna start filming I think in June, in Canada. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything. Let me tell you the killer!”

With Cox potentially on board, it stands to reason she may soon be accompanied by Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, though the latter said she hadn’t inked any deals yet. Last month she said she had yet to get her hands a script, and she wants to read that before deciding to come back.

“They have approached me. There’s no script yet. There is a draft coming in soon is what I was told,” Campbell said. “Actually, I was supposed to call a producer yesterday, because he wanted to talk to me about what’s going on. You know, we’ll see. I’ll read the script and see how I feel.”

Scream (2022) reinvigorated the franchise with a sizable pandemic-era box office haul of $139 million worldwide. At one point, Scream producer Kevin Williamson said the fifth and sixth movies were set to be a two-parter focusing on Weathers and David Arquette’s Dewey Riley.

“Jill went to college, and then murders started on the campus. And it was a killer who knew she was the killer from the last film. So the killer kept trying to expose her, so she would have to kill to keep it covered up. So it was killer meets killer. And Sidney [Neve Campbell] was a professor at that school,” Williamson shared. “Scream 6 was gonna answer whatever happened between Dewey [David Arquette] and Gale [Courteney Cox] … Sidney was in it, but it was more focused on Gale’s storyline.”

Scream is currently streaming on Paramount+ while Scream 6 has yet to set a release date.