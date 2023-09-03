Paramount+ Adds a Ton of New Horror Movies Ahead of Halloween

Another month is here and like every other streaming service Paramount+ has a fresh crop of movies for fans to enjoy. Like so many other streamers, Paramount+ has gotten a head start on its Halloween programming potential and added a ton of horror movies to its lineup. Not only are some recent classics like 10 Cloverfield Lane and Annihilation now streaming on Paramount+, but several full horror movie series are also streaming in addition to some other classics like Let's Scare Jessica to Death.

Here's the full list of new Paramount+ horror movies along with some recommendations. All of these titles join a bevy of other Paramount+ horror movies that are available to stream including five of the six Scream movies, both A Quiet Place movies, Orphan: First Kill, It Follows, and all seven of the Paranormal Activity movies.

10 Cloverfield Lane

Annihilation

Asylum

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

Cursed

Event Horizon

Ghost Team One

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

Don't le the title fool you, this horror-action-adventure is a hell of a good time. Jeremy Renner and Gemma Arterton star as adult versions of the titular fairytale characters who have taken their childhood experience and made it their mission to destroy witches of all kinds. Feautring wild practical make-up effects for its many witches and monsters, the film from Violent Night's Tommy Wirkola will satisfy anyone that loves the Resident Evil and Underworld movies.

Hard Candy

Directed by 30 Days of Night's David Slade, this gruesome thriller stars a young Elliot Page alongside Patrick Wilson and Sandra Oh. Taking on the role of 14-year-old Hayley Stark, Page's character is in a deadly game of cat and mouse with Wilson's Jeff, whom she believes is a sexual predator and murderer. This one will keep you guessing until the very end, and you may never really know what's going to happen next.

I Married a Monster from Outer Space

Let's Scare Jessica to Death

Mimic

Mimic 2

Mimic 3: Sentinel

Mother!

Overlord

Prophecy

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

The Blair Witch Project

The Devil Inside

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Loved Ones

Written and directed by Sean Byrne, this Australian original combines backwoods horror with a John Hughes high school movie, complete with horrifying gore. Twilight's Xavier Samuel, Hell on Wheels' Robin McLeavy, and Mortal Kombat's Jessica McNamee star in the film. Samuel takes on the role of Brent in the movie, a young man with an unstable family life whose plans for high school prom are thrown into hell after a scorned love interest starts a twisted revenge plan.

The Prophecy

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent

The Prophecy II

The Prophecy: Forsaken

The Prophecy: Uprising

The Ruins

Based on the novel by by Scott Smith (who also wrote the screenplay), this 2008 release is a masterclass in "tourists go where they should not" horror. A group of Americans head off to visit a Mayan temple in Mexico only to discover a surprising tenant is already there, a collective of man-eating plants that are hungry. Jena Malone and Shawn Ashmore lead the small cast which also includes Laura Ramsey and genre vets Joe Anderson and Jonathan Tucker. Those with a weak stomach may find themselves having to turn away from The Ruins.

The Woman in Black

Witchboard II: The Devil's Doorway

World War Z

World War Z (Extended Domestic Cut)

