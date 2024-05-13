The Walking Dead Universe is taking a bite out of the UK. British broadcaster Sky announced today that all 11 seasons of AMC's The Walking Dead and three of its spinoff series — The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live — will be released in the UK exclusively on Sky and the streaming service NOW. All 177 episodes of the original zombie drama, currently streaming only on Netflix in the U.S., will be available on demand on Sky and NOW starting May 19; The Ones Who Live will release from May 31, with Dead City and Daryl Dixon coming to both Sky and NOW later this year.

The shows, which aired on AMC and AMC+ in the U.S., had limited availability outside North America. For example, AMC's Walking Dead spinoffs were released as Stan exclusives in Australia, but fans in the UK could only watch the original series (and none of the spinoffs) on Disney+.

"The Walking Dead Universe has a huge and ardent UK fanbase," said Lucy Criddle, Sky Director of Acquisitions and Strategic Projects. "We know audiences on Sky and NOW will be buzzing to see Rick Grimes and Michonne reunited in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, as well as being able to dip into the wider universe, enjoying all 11 seasons of the original The Walking Dead series, as well as new spin-offs Daryl Dixon and Dead City."

"We are delighted to have found a new home for The Walking Dead Universe in the UK. As we enter an exciting new chapter in the evolution of this franchise, with three new eagerly awaited, character-driven series, Sky is the perfect, premium home for UK viewers to embrace all things Walking Dead," added Mike Pears, executive vice president of distribution and content sales for AMC Networks. "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is the most successful series in the history of AMC+, even including the original series, so it is fitting that it will lead the way as Sky brings this entire universe to U.K. fans in the coming weeks and months on Sky and NOW."

According to Sky, Daryl Dixon season 1 will be available in August, with the upcoming second season — subtitled The Book of Carol and co-starring Melissa McBride — streaming on NOW later this year. Dead City season 1 will become available "later in 2024," and the upcoming second season will also head to the service in 2025. All three spinoffs are currently available to stream on-demand on the AMC+ streaming service in the U.S., along with episodes of spinoffs Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and Tales of the Walking Dead.

Dead City teams enemies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in post-apocalyptic New York City; Daryl Dixon sees the titular survivor (Norman Reedus) wash ashore in zombie-plagued France and follows his attempt to return home to America; and The Ones Who Live reunites long-lost lovers Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) against their conflict with the Civic Republic Military.

