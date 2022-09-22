Paramount+ Launches Its "Peak Screaming" Hub for Halloween

Of all the various streaming services out there, Paramount+ arguably has one of the most diverse libraries of programming, thanks to the studio's long history of delivering audiences compelling films, with the service launching its new "Peak Screaming" hub to get subscribers in the spirit of Halloween. Not only is the platform home to an impressive array of unsettling films, but the streamer also brought together Halloween-themed episodes of your favorite TV series, along with the always disturbing titles like Evil and The Twilight Zone. Check out a taste of what's available on Paramount+'s "Peak Screaming" hub below.

Big Screen's Big Screams: Blockbuster hits such as A Quiet Place, The Ring, The Descent, World War Z, and 10 Cloverfield Lane.

Buried Gems: Chilling thrillers such as The Babysitter, as well as horror films like Spell and Saint Maud.



Slash Hits: Spine-chilling films such as Orphan: First Kill, Scream, Candyman, and The Town That Dreaded Sundown.



Suspenseful Series: Edge of your seat shows such as Evil, Parot, The Twilight Zone, and Criminal Minds.



Family Fright Night: Family favorites such as Sabrina the Teenage Witch, The Addams Family, and Are You Afraid of the Dark?.

Nickelodeon Monster Fest!: Beloved Halloween episodes from popular Nickelodeon series such as Big Nate, SpongeBob Squarepants, Paw Patrol, and Blue's Clues.

Spooktacular CBS: Iconic Halloween episodes from some of the most popular CBS series, including Beverly Hills, 90210, Blue Bloods, Cheers, Frasier, and Ghosts, which returns for its second season on Thursday, September 29th. The frightfully funny series will also debut a special Halloween episode, "Halloween 2: The Ghosts of Hetty's Past," on Thursday, October 27th.



Chilling Classics: Timeless films such as Night of the Living Dead, Prophecy, Dementia 13, and Attack of the Giant Leeches.

Teen Wolf: The Beginning: The complete original series of Teen Wolf, including popular episodes such as "Wolf Moon," "Second Chance at First Line," "Lunatic," and "Code Breaker."



In October, the movie collection will grow again to include even more genre-defining hits and cult classics such as The Grudge, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Shutter Island, Jennifer's Body, Annihilation, and Invasion of the Body Snatchers, among others.

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle subscribers can stream the SHOWTIME Bloody Good collection of series and movies, including the Showtime Original Series premiere of Let the Right One In on Friday, October 7th, plus other killer series like Dexter: New Blood and Emmy-nominated Yellowjackets. Fright fans can also watch the latest installment of the legendary franchise Scream (2022), horror hits from A24 like X, MidSommar, and Hereditary, and other perennial Halloween favorites including The Silence of the Lambs and Rosemary's Baby. The bundle is currently offered at a special introductory pricing of $7.99 per month for the Essential Plan and $12.99 per month for the Premium Plan through October 2nd.

The Peak Screaming collection is available to stream now.

