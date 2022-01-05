Full Paranormal Activity Franchise has New Streaming Home

When it comes to horror movie franchises you’re very rarely going to find all of a series in one place in the age of streaming. Halloween, Friday the 13th and others are split up across countless locations for fans that want to watch but those eager to view some homegrown horror are in luck as the entire Paranormal Activity franchise is now streaming in one place, Paramount+. For the first time in, well, ever, all seven movies in the found-footage series can be watched back-to-back on one streaming platform. The good news about their availability on Paramount+ is there’s also a surprise for Paranormal Activity fans there as well. You can subscribe to the streamer by clicking here.

Before today you could only find two of the movies in the series on the streamer, Paranormal Activity 4, and the Paramount+ exclusive reboot, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin. Now in addition to those two films, Paranormal Activity 1 – 3, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, and Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension can be streamed as well. Perhaps best of all though is that the franchise retrospective documentary Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity is also available on Paramount+ which offers an in-depth look at the development and creation of the first six movies in the series, including details about how some of the specific scares were pulled off in the first movie.

The first film in the Paranormal Activity franchise premiered in 2009 from writer/director Oren Peli. Originally the project was shot and produced in 2006 for a production budget of just $15,000. After a few successful festival screenings the project eventually ended up at Dreamworks, where they considered remaking it on a movie-sized budget, and then at Paramount Pictures, who acquired the film and sequel rights. Upon its release the film was a sensation, bringing in over $194 million worldwide and kickstarting the franchise that would dethrone Saw as the go-to “new movie every Halloween” series of the 2010s.

From 2009 to 2015 there was only one year when a new Paranormal Activity movie wasn’t released by Paramount Pictures (2013), but each entry always performed well so there was no interest in stopping. The series seemingly hit its ceiling with 2011’s Paranormal Acitivty 3 though which became the highest grossing of the franchise ($207+ million worldwide) and which is generally regarded as the best among fans.

As we said earlier about four different ways you’re now able to watch the entire saga unfold in front of you in one place, so what are you waiting for?! You can subscribe to the streamer by clicking here.