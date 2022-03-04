Paranormal Activity 7 to Hit Paramount+ by the End of 2021

✖

An all-new Paranormal Activity film is currently being developed, with Paramount Pictures casually confirming today that the film will be debuting on their new streaming service Paramount+ before the end of the year. The Hollywood Reporter detailed that CEO Bob Bakish revealed during ViacomCBS' first-quarter earnings conference call that fans can expect the new film by the end of 2021, with the previous updates about the project claiming that it would be released in March of 2022. This is only the latest unexpected announcement about the series, as news was similarly delivered earlier this year during a Paramount presentation that the film would be heading to the streaming service, despite expectations leading many to assume it would be debuting in theaters.

"In addition, new original movies like Paranormal Activity and The In Between will premiere on Paramount+ by the end of ’21,” Bakish noted.

The new film will be written by Christopher Landon and directed by William Eubank, which is set to star Emily Bader (Broken Visions, Charmed), Roland Buck III (Chicago Med, Better Call Saul), Dan Lippert (The Grand Slams, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and Henry Ayers-Brown (Blacklist, The Deuce).

The first film in the series debuted in 2009 and earned five follow-ups. Despite those subsequent installments jumping to different points in time in the mythology, they all intertwined with one another, while this upcoming take has been described as an "unexpected retooling" of the concept. Understandably, this can lead many to assume the new film will be a reboot of sorts, though it's also possible that Landon, who wrote multiple previous entries into the series, will merely be approaching the concept from a new angle and will find unconventional ways to connect this new installment to its predecessors.

The debut film focused on a couple attempting to capture bizarre occurrences around their home, only for audiences to learn that Katie, played by actress Katie Featherston, had been the focus of otherworldly entities dating back to childhood. The series grew so popular and were so cheap to produce that they premiered on an almost annual basis, with all six films premiering between 2009 and 2015.

Stay tuned for details on the new Paranormal Activity before it debuts on Paramount+ before the end of the year.

