Peacock Adding a Ton of Horror Movies Ahead of Halloween

The Halloween season is finally upon us! Spirit Halloween stores have started opening around the country, Yankee Candle has released its annual Halloween scents, and streaming services are starting to shore up their spooky offerings. In September, Peacock is preparing to add a slew of horror and horror-adjacent movies to its lineup, giving subscribers plenty of time to get into the Halloween spirit and stream some of their terrifying favorites.

Peacock has TV shows and movies arriving to its roster throughout the month of September, but the 1st and 15th are two days with nearly all of the new horror additions. September 1st will see the addition of titles like Army of Darkness, Psycho, Candyman, The Thing, They Live, The Blair Witch Project, Halloween II, Halloween III: Season of the Witch, and many others.

September 15th will see even more new additions, many of which are Universal monster classics. The Invisible Man, Dracula, Frankenstein, The Bride of Frankenstein, and The Mummy are all among that day's additions.

Below, you can check out the complete list of horror movies heading to Peacock next month!

SEPTEMBER 1

Army of Darkness, 1993

Beetlejuice, 1988

The Birds, 1963

The Blair Witch Project, 1999

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, 2000

Candyman, 1992

Casper, 1995

Dawn of the Dead, 2004

Devil, 2010

Dracula, 1979

Drag Me to Hell, 2009

Fear, 1996

The Frighteners, 1996

Halloween II, 1981

Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982

Mama, 2013

The Man Who Knew Too Much, 1956

Marnie, 1964

The People Under the Stairs, 1991

Prince of Darkness, 1987

Psycho, 1960

Psycho II, 1983

Psycho III, 1986

Psycho, 1998

The Purge: Election Year, 2016

Rear Window, 1954

Rob Zombie's Halloween II, 2009

Rope, 1948

Shaun of the Dead, 2004

Shocker, 1993

The Skeleton Key, 2005

Slither, 2006

Tales From the Crpyt: Bordello of Blood, 1996

Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, 1995

Tales From the Hood, 1995

Tales From the Hood 2, 2018

Tales from the Hood 3, 2020

They Live, 1988

The Thing, 1982

Vertigo, 1958

Videodrome, 1983

Village of the Damned, 1995

The Wolfman, 2010

SEPTEMBER 15

Bride of Frankenstein, 1935

Brides of Dracula, 1960

The Creature Walks Among Us, 1956

Curse of the Werewolf, 1961

Dr. Cyclops, 1940

Dracula, 1931

Dracula's Daughter, 1936

The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964

Frankenstein, 1931

Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943

The Invisible Man, 1933

The Invisible Man Returns, 1940

The Invisible Woman, 1940

The Invisible Man's Revenge, 1944

It Came From Outer Space, 1953

The Mummy, 1932

The Mummy's Curse, 1944

The Mummy's Ghost, 1944

The Mummy's Hand, 1940

The Mummy's Tomb, 1942

Night Monster, 1942

Phantom of the Opera, 1943

Phantom of the Opera, 1962

The Raven, 1935

Son of Dracula, 1943

Son of Frankenstein, 1939

Spider Woman Strikes Back, 1946

The Strange Case of Doctor RX, 1942

Werewolf of London, 1935

