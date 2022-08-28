Peacock Adding a Ton of Horror Movies Ahead of Halloween
The Halloween season is finally upon us! Spirit Halloween stores have started opening around the country, Yankee Candle has released its annual Halloween scents, and streaming services are starting to shore up their spooky offerings. In September, Peacock is preparing to add a slew of horror and horror-adjacent movies to its lineup, giving subscribers plenty of time to get into the Halloween spirit and stream some of their terrifying favorites.
Peacock has TV shows and movies arriving to its roster throughout the month of September, but the 1st and 15th are two days with nearly all of the new horror additions. September 1st will see the addition of titles like Army of Darkness, Psycho, Candyman, The Thing, They Live, The Blair Witch Project, Halloween II, Halloween III: Season of the Witch, and many others.
September 15th will see even more new additions, many of which are Universal monster classics. The Invisible Man, Dracula, Frankenstein, The Bride of Frankenstein, and The Mummy are all among that day's additions.
Below, you can check out the complete list of horror movies heading to Peacock next month!
SEPTEMBER 1
Army of Darkness, 1993
Beetlejuice, 1988
The Birds, 1963
The Blair Witch Project, 1999
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, 2000
Candyman, 1992
Casper, 1995
Dawn of the Dead, 2004
Devil, 2010
Dracula, 1979
Drag Me to Hell, 2009
Fear, 1996
The Frighteners, 1996
Halloween II, 1981
Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982
Mama, 2013
The Man Who Knew Too Much, 1956
Marnie, 1964
The People Under the Stairs, 1991
Prince of Darkness, 1987
Psycho, 1960
Psycho II, 1983
Psycho III, 1986
Psycho, 1998
The Purge: Election Year, 2016
Rear Window, 1954
Rob Zombie's Halloween II, 2009
Rope, 1948
Shaun of the Dead, 2004
Shocker, 1993
The Skeleton Key, 2005
Slither, 2006
Tales From the Crpyt: Bordello of Blood, 1996
Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, 1995
Tales From the Hood, 1995
Tales From the Hood 2, 2018
Tales from the Hood 3, 2020
They Live, 1988
The Thing, 1982
Vertigo, 1958
Videodrome, 1983
Village of the Damned, 1995
The Wolfman, 2010
SEPTEMBER 15
Bride of Frankenstein, 1935
Brides of Dracula, 1960
The Creature Walks Among Us, 1956
Curse of the Werewolf, 1961
Dr. Cyclops, 1940
Dracula, 1931
Dracula's Daughter, 1936
The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964
Frankenstein, 1931
Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943
The Invisible Man, 1933
The Invisible Man Returns, 1940
The Invisible Woman, 1940
The Invisible Man's Revenge, 1944
It Came From Outer Space, 1953
The Mummy, 1932
The Mummy's Curse, 1944
The Mummy's Ghost, 1944
The Mummy's Hand, 1940
The Mummy's Tomb, 1942
Night Monster, 1942
Phantom of the Opera, 1943
Phantom of the Opera, 1962
The Raven, 1935
Son of Dracula, 1943
Son of Frankenstein, 1939
Spider Woman Strikes Back, 1946
The Strange Case of Doctor RX, 1942
Werewolf of London, 1935
Are you excited to check out these films on Peacock in September? Let us know in the comments!