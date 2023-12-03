Pet Sematary: Bloodlines: Henry Thomas Joined Film Because of Character's Deep Secret

After grossing over five times its production budget, Pet Sematary got a sequel in the form of Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, a prequel set 50 years before the initial film. Featuring an ensemble of new actors, Henry Thomas is one of the picture's leads. As the ET alumnus tells us, he boarded the project because of his character's deep, dark secret.

"For me, I liked the fact that he had this generational secret he was keeping under wraps," Thomas tells ComicBook.com. "He's all about very adamantly looking after his son's well being then there's the group of people meeting and he's like, 'What is this weird secret society?'"

When is Pet Sematary: Bloodlines streaming?

The film was produced as a Paramount+ exclusive, so it's been streaming since its release in October. Increasingly rare for a streaming film, however, is a physical release, something Bloodlines will get this coming week. Special features on the home video release are as follows:

Origins – Explore sinister origins and haunting secrets alongside David Duchovny and the cast of Pet Sematary.

Fresh Blood – Watch as new talent embraces the Pet Sematary legacy.

Death's Design – Unearth the chilling secrets and hidden Easter eggs that breathe life into Pet Sematary's terrifying designs.

Method to the Madness – Go behind the scenes with Jack Mulhern and Isabella LeBlanc, who share how they prepped for their roles, including bonding with four-legged co-stars.

War Comes Home – Enter the chilling realm of Pet Sematary as filmmakers and cast dissect the final scene, revealing the innovative technology behind its terrifying realization.

The movie stars Jackson White (Tell Me Lies), Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant), Jack Mulhern (Mare of Easttown), Henry Thomas (The Fall of the House of Usher), Natalie Alyn Lind (The Goldbergs), and Isabella Star LaBlanc (True Detective: Night Country). David Duchovny and Pam Grier also appear in the prequel.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines will be landing on Digital HD on December 5th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 19th. It will be available here on Amazon in the coming days.