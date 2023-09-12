Pet Sematary: Bloodlines Official Trailer Released

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines has released its official trailer, which you can watch below!

The trailer for Pet Sematary: Bloodlines makes it abundantly clear that this is going to be a horror story on a much wider scope than Stephen King's original tale. While the same framework seems to be in place (a family loses a loved one and uses the occult burial ground to bring them back), this time the undead loved one is a teenage boy – a much more formidable threat than a small child, especially with a quietly disturbed and broken father (David Duchovny) backing the killer's actions.

The main bridge between Bloodlines and the original Pet Sematary story will be the character of Jud Crandall (Jackson White). Jud will be the young man at the center of this story, who inevitably becomes an old man still living in Ludlow, Maine and points a desperate Louis Creed toward supernatural burial grounds, in order to bring back his dead child. In that sense, Bloodlines is already a tragedy in the making, as the hopeful and ambitious Jud will see his world forever haunted by what happens with the Pet Sematary, his family, and his friends.

If nothing else, the Pet Sematary: Bloodlines trailer does the job of making this prequel to King's story stand on its own – even if the production values seem more suited to Paramount+ (where Bloodlines will premiere) than a theatrical release. This will be the directorial debut of Lindsey Anderson Beer, who is one of the quick-rising talents in Hollywood as both a writer and director.

The cast of Pet Sematary: Bloodlines includes Jackson White (Tell Me Lies) Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant), Jack Mulhern (Mare of Easttown), Henry Thomas (Haunting of Hill House, Gerald's Game), Natalie Alyn Lind (The Goldbergs) and Isabella Star LaBlanc (True Detective: Night Country), with Pam Grier (Jackie Brown) and David Duchovny (X-Files, Californication). Jeff Buhler co-wrote the script with Beer, while Lorenzo di Bonaventura (Transformers), and Mark Vahrad will serve as producers.