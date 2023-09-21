Pet Sematary: Bloodlines Featurette Dives Into the Prequel's Horrors

The world of Stephen King is set to expand in the coming weeks, as the prequel Pet Sematary: Bloodlines will be landing on Paramount+. King's 1983 novel was first brought to life as a movie in 1989, which earned a sequel in 1992, with a reboot of the core concept then landing in theaters in 2019. The upcoming Bloodlines marks a new chapter into the chilling franchise, and while it's a largely original story, it is inspired by a key chapter in the original novel. A new featurette for the upcoming film has been released, which sheds more insight into the experience. You can check out the Pet Sematary: Bloodlines featurette below before it hits Paramount+ on October 6th.

The movie is described, "In 1969, a young Jud Crandall has dreams of leaving his hometown of Ludlow, Maine behind, but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within and is forced to confront a dark family history that will forever keep him connected to Ludlow. Banding together, Jud and his childhood friends must fight an ancient evil that has gripped Ludlow since its founding, and once unearthed has the power to destroy everything in its path."

The movie stars Jackson White (Tell Me Lies), Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant), Jack Mulhern (Mare of Easttown), Henry Thomas (The Fall of the House of Usher), Natalie Alyn Lind (The Goldbergs), and Isabella Star LaBlanc (True Detective: Night Country). David Duchovny and Pam Grier also appear in the prequel.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is directed by Lindsey Anderson Beer, making her directorial debut, from a script she co-wrote with Jeff Buhler, who penned the 2019 Pet Sematary.

The new prequel looks to pay off teases Buhler made about the franchise's future back in 2019.

"We had discussions about possible follow-up films, and for the most part, everybody feels like we've told the story of the Creeds," Buhler shared with ComicBook.com. "It's difficult, there are ways to continue this story, this particular story, but it feels almost, the trajectory of this film feels like we flew the plane into the mountain a little bit. It just blows up."

He added, "So a lot of the ideas that we've been batting around currently, recently, have all been about, more about digging into the mythology of the town, these rituals that children present, the mythology of the Micmac, the Wendigo, the cemetery, the origins, Jud's life. So it looks like, I don't want to promise anything, because we don't know, we're not even down the road on an idea yet."

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines hits Paramount+ on October 6th.

