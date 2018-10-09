Official Poster Released for Stephen King’s ‘Pet Sematary’

One of Stephen King‘s most terrifying novels is coming to the big screen once again, as Paramount Pictures is currently producing a new adaptation of Pet Sematary.

After a slew of new images from the film were released last week, Paramount has unveiled the first official poster for the Pet Sematary remake, and it is absolutely chilling. Depicting Louis Creed standing over a mountain of bones, the poster is already bringing a ton of scares, months ahead of the film’s 2019 release.

You can check out the poster below!

Based on King’s 1983 novel, Pet Sematary tells the story of Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who relocates from Boston to rural Maine, with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children. After moving, Louis discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. Tragedy strikes and Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), setting off a dangerous chain reaction that unleashes a horrific evil on the land.

The book was first adapted for the big screen back in 1989, from director Mary Lambert. This new iteration is directed by Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer, on a script from Jeff Buhler.

Given the success of recent Stephen King remakes, it would be no surprise to see this film surpass the original, in terms of both quality and box office numbers. However, according to the film’s screenwriter, this movie also has the potential to go down as one of the most terrifying King adaptations ever made.

“I will say this, if you love the book, you’ll love this movie,” Buhler shared with Dread Central. “Dennis and Kevin are both such visionaries in terms of how they’ve approached it, from not only a horror standpoint but also a character standpoint, and it’s been really gratifying to work with those guys. I think we’re on track to it make one of the scariest Stephen King adaptations ever! That’s our goal anyway.”

Pet Sematary is set to hit theaters on April 5, 2019.