Netflix’s Plans to Release ‘Polaroid’ Reportedly Scrapped

Back in 2017, the horror film Polaroid was gearing up for a Thanksgiving release, only for the film to be quietly pulled from release schedules, giving the movie an uncertain fate. Talks emerged last fall that Netflix was aiming to obtain the film, yet Bloody Disgusting recently pointed out that the film looks to be debuting on Amazon in Germany, seemingly squashing plans for a release on Netflix anytime in the near future.

From the producers of The Ring and The Grudge, comes the next iconic horror franchise: Polaroid. High school loner Bird Fitcher has no idea what dark secrets are tied to the Polaroid vintage camera she stumbles upon, but it doesn’t take long to discover that those who have their picture taken meet a tragic end. Based on the award-winning short by Lars Klevberg, the story mixes elements of The Ring and Final Destination to create one of the most unique and scary films.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film stars Kathryn Prescott (Finding Carter), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Grace Zabriskie (The Grudge), Tyler Young (Eyewitness), Keenan Tracey (Bates Motel), Samantha Logan (The Fosters), Priscilla Quintana (Stranded), Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale), and Javier Botet (Mama, IT).

The big complication is that the film was going to be released by Dimension, which was owned at the time by Harvey Weinstein. The day following the first trailer debut, numerous allegations of sexual assault against the producer were published, throwing all of his companies’ planned releases into jeopardy.

If the film is indeed debuting on a paid streaming service, it seems unlikely that Netflix is still considering debuting the film. However, the film’s director, Lars Kvelberg, is directing the reboot of Child’s Play, which could see his other works being thrust into the spotlight and inspiring distributors to obtain the rights to Polaroid.

The Child’s Play reboot’s official synopsis reads, “Child’s Play follows a mother (Aubrey Plaza) who gives her son (Mike and Gabriel Bateman) a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature.”

Sources shared with ComicBook.com last year that one character, named “Chen,” is a “Chinese factory worker who commits suicide shortly after re-programming a Buddy doll to have no limitations.” As far as the iconic killer doll is concerned, Chucky is described as “a defective ‘Buddy doll’ whose programming code was hacked so that he has no limitations to learning and also violence.”

These details confirm that two of the biggest elements of the franchise, which has seen seven installments debut, will be absent from the film. The overall supernatural concept will be abandoned, which was what allowed the spirit of the killer to return in multiple films. Additionally, it seems as though the entire identity of the doll will be devoid of personality, with Chucky’s crass humor being another major selling point of the series.

Stay tuned for details about the future of Polaroid. The Child’s Play reboot will hit theaters on June 21st.

Are you hoping we get to see the film in the near future? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!