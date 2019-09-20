New Prey Clip Proves the Woods Are Full of Hidden Terrors

Ahead of its release in theaters and On Demand, a new clip from the horror film Prey depicts that there are hidden dangers lurking around every corner of the jungle, as seen above. Starring The Walking Dead‘s Logan Miller, the new film comes from Blumhouse Productions and Franck Khalfoun, who previously collaborated to deliver audiences Amityville: The Awakening. This is only the latest horror film for Miller this year, as he starred in Escape Room, which landed in theaters back in January. Check out the exclusive clip for Prey before seeing the film in theaters and On Demand on September 27th.

Per press release, “This horror-thriller from Blumhouse & Hyde Park with Director Franck Khalfoun (Amityville: The Awakening) follows Toby Burns (Logan Miller), a millennial coldly floating through life and disconnected from his family. After his father is tragically killed in a carjacking, Toby is left stricken with guilt. He is begrudgingly enrolled in a ‘Lost and Found’ program, in which he will spend three days and three nights on a remote jungle island. Toby soon finds that this ‘uninhabited’ island is not so lonely when he meets a mysterious girl named Madeleine (Kristine Froseth). It soon becomes clear that neither of them are safe here and time is running out. Someone or SOMETHING bloodthirsty lurks in the jungle, and Toby must find a way off this island before becoming its PREY…”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This might not be the only horror project on the horizon for Miller, as his character’s survival in Escape Room could see his possible return for Escape Room 2. Director Adam Robitel previously teased to ComicBook.com what we could expect from the sequel.

“At the end of the day, it is about strangers in a room getting killed,” Robitel shared. “There’s a formula that can work. But you gotta work twice as hard each movie to reinvent the wheel but you also have to be mindful of giving the audience what they really liked about the first movie.”

He added, “It’s a tricky rope to walk, for sure. As you said, we did fire, we did ice, we did gravity, we did gas, so coming up with other ways to slice and dice the players is tricky because the last thing we want to do with the franchise is to rely on reverse bear traps and so forth. That was done so well with Saw and that’s not our franchise. So yeah, it is challenging, but if there’s a will, there’s a way. I can’t talk too much about it, but I think we have a cool way into the sequel that I think will be exciting and expands Minos mythology a little bit without going too far. We’ll see, it is tricky.”

Check out Prey in theaters and On Demand on September 27th.

Are you looking forward to checking out the new film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!