‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Fans Thrilled for Robert Englund’s Return as Freddy Krueger on ‘The Goldbergs’
Longtime A Nightmare on Elm Street star Robert Englund is reprising his most famous role — serial slasher and horror icon Freddy Krueger — in an upcoming Halloween-themed episode of ABC's hit '80s-set sitcom The Goldbergs.
The comedy, set around the misadventures of its titular family, recently revived another iconic character when Spaceballs star Rick Moranis lent his voice to the series in a cameo appearance as Darth Helmet.
Imaginative young filmmaker Adam Goldberg (Sean Giambrone) is typically responsible for the show's fantasy sequences, which often come by way of dreams — the exact method the razor-fingered murderer claims his prey.
Englund, who played Krueger across eight films beginning with the Wes Craven-directed 1984 classic, unveiled his idea for a potential series revival this summer that would see the character take on a horrific new appearance tailor-suited to the specific fears of each victim.
"If I had an Eli Roth budget I would have cast different actors to play Freddy for every potential victim," Englund said during a July convention appearance. "Because Freddy is only alive in the imagination of his future victim. They would talk about it at a slumber party or in a locker room at school, or on the bus going home. All we know about this Fred Krueger is he wears a hat, wears a red and green striped sweater and has a clawed hand. That's the specifics."
The 71-year-old actor expressed his hopes to be at least nominally involved in such a film, saying the new iteration could ultimately reveal England's Freddy as the final threat.
He previously told EW he's "too old now" to fully step back into Freddy's famous striped sweater.
"If I do a fight scene now it's got to be real minimal because I can't snap my head for eight different takes and different angles. My spine gets sore. I can still be mean and scary, but I'm mostly relegated now to sort of Van Helsing roles, old doctors and s—t," he said.
Englund added he "had a good run, I had a good time" and that he was "real happy" to have had a near 20-year run as the character on the big screen, with 2003's Freddy vs. Jason currently marking his last turn as the character.
The Goldbergs returns to ABC with its season six premiere Wednesday.
He’s Her Special Boy
#TheGoldbergs Halloween episode this year is going to be a NIGHTMARE! @RobertBEnglund will guest star as the one and only Freddy Krueger! pic.twitter.com/JduaQYqeiP— The Goldbergs (@TheGoldbergsABC) September 21, 2018
THE GOLDBERGS’ Wendi McLendon-Covey gave me GOOSEBUMPS too (ha!) when Yours Truly guest starred on the Halloween episode @TheGoldbergsABC pic.twitter.com/dthXzN3C6o— Robert B. Englund (@RobertBEnglund) September 22, 2018
I Know Him! He's a Friend From Nightmares
Hyped
Omg!!!! Freddy is such a major part of my childhood and I absolutely love The Goldbergs!!! This is so darn cool!!! I can't wait!! https://t.co/387W5IJyuW— Rachel Williams (@RachelLynn521) September 23, 2018
I am not a fan of this kind of TV. But the fact of seeing @RobertBEnglund in the make up again has got hyped https://t.co/NQYdZTq6YK— ?The pumpkin slasher? (@NThedarkman666) September 23, 2018
Iconic and Timeless
Fuck! @RobertBEnglund is such a LEGEND of horror!!! He is so iconic - even in THIS clip!
They need to reboot A Nightmare On Elm Street - but with HIM back as Krueger!!!! https://t.co/Q6nNKJtV3n— Perez (@ThePerezHilton) September 22, 2018
If this doesnt make Hollywood realize that NO ONE can portray Freddy Krueger better than Robert Englund, nothing will. Iconic & timeless. I love this & can't wait. The Goldbergs just gets better & better.
"Now I'm playing with power!" pic.twitter.com/R9jbijJMh1— ЩILLIДM (@Willittolife) September 22, 2018
STAY F— CALM!
September 21, 2018
I can't love this enough! pic.twitter.com/nWPcHWV37u— Ken Conrad (@KendrixConrad) September 21, 2018
Best of Both (Dream) Worlds
Definitely looking forward to this episode!!! The Goldbergs is one of my favorite shows and I absolutely love everything Halloween/horror movies. So this is the best of both worlds! Especially with the OG Freddy Krueger @RobertBEnglund!!!— Tim Morgan (@MonsterRacing22) September 23, 2018
A Dream Come True
Omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg, I don’t even watch this show but I’ll sure be watching this episode only for Freddy/Robert pic.twitter.com/WCvT903Pve— Arin Ann (@_snakeitoff_) September 22, 2018
This makes me so happy. Robert England is an icon and Freddy is far and away the best and scariest slasher. He gets you in your frakkin dreams! pic.twitter.com/3Qf1PDAo1D— Daniel Villalobos (@ThundaDizan) September 23, 2018