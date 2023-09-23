Saw X Director Confirms Horror Filmmakers Are the Nicest People in Hollywood

Lionsgate is getting ready to release the tenth film in the Saw franchise that will see the return of John Kramer (Tobin Bell), and fans are very excited about what will happen. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Kramer is back with a vengeance and will take out his wrath on some doctors who lied to him about his cancer diagnosis. Not much else is known about Saw X, but it will also see the return of Billy the puppet, and he also looks like he's in tip-top shape for killing. While speaking with ComicBook.com, Saw X director Kevin Greutert explains why horror directors and fans are the nicest around.

"You know, one of the things that I discovered when I started working on horror films is, is how nice horror people are as a class of people separate from the rest of the Hollywood machine never hear about the Primadonna directors throwing things across the room," Greutert revealed. "Well, sometimes, but not that much, right? And the horror writers in particular tend to be very sweet. And it's just one of the mysteries, I guess. So, maybe it's therapeutic in a way. I think it probably is. And there's a weird passion to horror fans and horror filmmakers that, you know, it's kind of a mystery but I'll take it."

Saw X Production Designer on Films 2000s Look

While speaking with ComicBook.com, Saw X Production Designer discusses how the film kept the early 2000s look for the upcoming tenth installment.

"Yeah, first of all, I looked at those earlier films, so you see a lot of colors from that," Stabley revealed to us. "The other part is we had to make sure all the technology was of that era, even graphics, you know, so sometimes I watch, I go, I really hope that they understand that this is from that era. The other part of it is that we also were in Mexico. So that was something fresh and I feel like this is such a great combination because we have the old school stuff that the fans really want. We have this fresh aspect being in Mexico, you never know what can happen when you're down there. And on top of that it's just such an emotional journey for the fans and I feel like they're really going to take with them something deeper this film and it's going to make this last act of the movie a big payoff."

What Happens in Saw X?

Here's how Lionsgate describes Saw X: "John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most disturbing installment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps."

