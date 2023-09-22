Saw X Production Designer Reveals How Difficult It Was to Recreate Film's Mid-2000s Look

Lionsgate is getting ready to release the upcoming tenth film in the Saw franchise, and fans are super excited to see what will happen next. From everything we've seen in the trailers for Saw X, John Kramer is back and seeking vengeance against a bunch of doctors for lying to him about his cancer diagnosis. Billy the puppet is also back for the Saw sequel, and it looks like he will be up to all sorts of mayhem. Not much else is known about Saw X, but it does look like it keeps the film's mid-2000 look. While speaking to ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, Saw X Production Designer Anthony Stabley revealed how they kept that look over a decade later.

"Yeah, first of all, I looked at those earlier films, so you see a lot of colors from that," Stabley revealed to us. "The other part is we had to make sure all the technology was of that era, even graphics, you know, so sometimes I watch, I go, I really hope that they understand that this is from that era. The other part of it is that we also were in Mexico. So that was something fresh and I feel like this is such a great combination because we have the old school stuff that the fans really want. We have this fresh aspect being in Mexico, you never know what can happen when you're down there. And on top of that it's just such an emotional journey for the fans and I feel like they're really going to take with them something deeper this film and it's going to make this last act of the movie a big payoff."

What Happens in Saw X?

Here's how Lionsgate describes Saw X: "John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most disturbing installment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps."

The Saw franchise began with seven movies that started with James Wan's (Aquaman) 2004 cult-classic, and finished things with Saw 3D: The Final Chapter back in 2010. After Saw 3D: The Final Chapter, the franchise was put on the back burner few years, until studios tried out two different reboots with Jigsaw in 2017, which told the story of Kramer's secret first apprentice, who was recruited from the early stages of his wrongdoings before the first Saw. Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021) introduced a copycat killer that utilized Jigsaw to begin an era of killings. Both attempts were met with some really awful responses, which is why the studio is going back to the basics and brought back the franchise's star for the newest movie.

