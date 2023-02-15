Scream VI: Ghostface Is Scary (Fast) in New Still

Ghostface is about to go on a tear across the Big Apple. For the first time in the franchise, Scream VI is taking to New York City and thrusting the franchise into a sprawling urban environment. The vast majority of the property has taken place in the fictional Woodsboro, and now the iconic slasher will their work cut out for them in a much busier area. Since we're not dealing with supernatural forces in the Scream franchise, that means the killer has to make do with their feet, instead of getting to fly or take a hover car about.

The latest still shows the killer running on their feet towards an off-screen target. With some scaffolding about, it's unclear where exactly, the scene takes place—either way, it looks like Ghostface will have their chance to show movie-goers just how fast the black boots can run.

In an interview earlier this year, new Scream star Melissa Barrera said she thought the shift to New York ultimately made the franchise more terrifying given the scope of the city.

"It's, like 20 times more mortifying. It's awful," Barrera shared with Collider of venturing to a new location for the franchise. "Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help. No one comes to help them, you know, like, everyone's kind of like, 'I'm not getting into that.' So it's mortifying, because you're chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that. Anyway, I think I've already probably said too much."

Returning to franchise alongside Barrera include Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown. Newcomers include Samara Weaving, Josh Segarra, Dermot Mulroney, and Tony Revolori amongst others.

Scream 6 hits theaters on March 10th. What's your favorite entry the franchise to date? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!