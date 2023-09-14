Scream 6: Neve Campbell Reflects on Stepping Away From Franchise After "Disrespectful" Experience

When a fifth entry into the Scream series was announced, fans were nervous about how such a sequel could happen without original director Wes Craven in the wake of his passing, but were alleviated to learn that original star Neve Campbell would be making a return. Sadly, Campbell shared that she felt she wouldn't be getting paid enough to continue on with Scream VI, as the actor recently admitted how "disrespectful" the whole process felt, even though she knows how much fans enjoy her contributions to the series. A new Scream is confirmed to be on the way, which will be developed by Happy Death Day and Freaky's Christopher Landon.

When asked by KiSS 92.5 if fan support could get her to return to the franchise, Campbell confirmed, "It's a hard question, because it's a matter of principle, as well. As much as I love the characters that I've played and ones that I've had a history with, it's also very important to me the concept of equal pay. I think we're still not there yet. I really do believe that had I been a male, that the offer would have been different. I can't prove that, but it's the feeling I have and the way that I was treated was not great and it feels disrespectful. So at what point does self-respect come into play? It needs to always be there, right?"

Campbell wasn't the only star from the first four movies to return for 2022's Scream, as she was joined by David Arquette and Courteney Cox. Arquette's Dewey was killed in that film, so without Campbell's Sidney Prescott, Cox's Gale Weathers was the only connective tissue in this year's Scream VI. Gale survived the events of that most recent film, though it's currently unknown if she will be part of the next sequel.

Co-creator of the franchise Kevin Williamson shared earlier this month how he hopes the negotiations could be resolved to allow Sidney to return.

"I totally respect her opinion," Williamson revealed to the Happy Horror Time podcast. "I know exactly where she's coming from, I know her well. I love and adore her and that's what she did. It's right for her. I love everyone involved in Scream and all I can say is, pay her the money. That's what I would do, I would give her the money."

He added, "I'm sure there's a number they can agree on that will make them both happy so hopefully one day they will figure that all out."

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Scream franchise.

