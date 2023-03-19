Scream VI Directors Break Down a Franchise First For Gale Weathers

Scream VI hit theaters this month, and it's having a successful run at the box office. While the new horror film is the first of the franchise not to feature Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, the movie does see the return of fan-favorite Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers. In the new film, Gale experiences a classic Scream trope for the very first time. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! No, Gale doesn't die this time around, but she does receive her first ever call from Ghostface. During a recent interview with The AV Club, directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin broke down Scream VI's iconic Gale scene. The duo was asked if Roger L. Jackson, the voice of Ghostface, was actually on the phone with Cox or just piped-in via speaker.

"We always solve that so that he can be talking on the [prop phone], over the landline," Gillett explained. "So production creates a wireless account that allows for all of that to happen so we can have it on the day be as real as possible. It's just something we love and that's how it has happened on the other movies. We think that there's something really cool and kind of precious about that part of the process; these very, kind of legendary, iconic characters get to have as real an experience with Ghostface as you can have on set. We love that, and we think it's worth protecting. Roger is always, always game to call in. Even if he there is a significant time difference, or he's not on the same coast, he's always been really game to be a part of it in that way."

Will Neve Campbell Be In Scream VII?

Currently, there is no official word on if there will be another Scream movie. However, they announced Scream VI less than a month after the release of Scream (2022), and considering the new movie is doing well at the box office, we wouldn't be surprised if another film was announced soon. At the premiere for Scream VI, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett revealed they'd love to return to the franchise once again with Scream VII. As for Campbell, producer William Sherak recently addressed the possibility of her return.

"Look, she is an amazing person. We had an amazing time with her on [2022's Scream], [so] we look at that and say, she is a spectacular part of this franchise," Sherak told Deadline. "We want her to make decisions that are right for her, and she will always be welcome and part of this franchise. I think the fun of what [writers] Jamie [Vanderbilt] and Guy [Busick] did in 5 and 6 proves that anybody can exist in this franchise at any moment. So, we look at it and go, 'It's a door, it's open, and at any time you can walk through the door, whoever it is, as a legacy character.' We continue to just widen how many legacy characters we have, and they're all amazing people that we can bring back at any time."

Scream VI is now playing in theaters.