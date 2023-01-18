Scream VI Trailer Teaser Unveiled

Reports surfaced last week that a full-length trailer for the upcoming Scream VI would be arriving imminently, with today seeing the official Scream VI Twitter account confirming that a new trailer would be premiering tomorrow, which also came with a tease of the terror that audiences can expect. The brief promo sees our heroes attempting to hide from a shotgun-wielding Ghostface, with the killer also sporting a more distressed mask than has been seen in previous films. You can check out the trailer teaser below before the full trailer for Scream VI debuts on January 19th and before the film lands in theaters on March 10th.

The new film is described, "Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ('Sam Carpenter'), Jasmin Savoy Brown ('Mindy Meeks-Martin'), Mason Gooding ('Chad Meeks-Martin'), Jenna Ortega ('Tara Carpenter'), Hayden Panettiere ('Kirby Reed'), and Courteney Cox ('Gale Weathers') return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving."

The nature of the franchise means we shouldn't expect any major clues or insight into what to expect from the adventure, though there's a lot to be excited by with this latest installment. One of the biggest points of interest is that Hayden Panettiere from Scream 4 returns as Kirby Reed, as well as fans being excited to see how a Scream film will explore a killer in a metropolitan area.

Despite how many familiar elements audiences can expect to see on display, original writer and executive producer of Scream VI Kevin Williamson previously teased how the new experience felt like a "reinvention."

"It doesn't feel like 'Part 6,' it feels like you're watching this big, huge, fresh reinvention," the filmmaker confirmed to SYFY WIRE. "I love, love, love, love it. I've watched the movie with a big smile on my face. I think it's everything and more. And going to New York was awesome. The movie feels new, it feels fresh, it feels like a new movie."

He also admitted he was "absolutely floored with how well it turned out."

Scream VI lands in theaters on March 10th.

